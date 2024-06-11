iOS 17 adoption rate reaches 77% – but still slower than iOS 16

Apple on Monday announced iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, but although the new software is already available to developers as a beta, most users will only get it this fall. In the meantime, Apple has updated its iOS adoption rate data, which reveals that iOS 17 is now installed on 77% of all iOS devices.

iOS 17 adoption rate

As detailed on the Apple Developer website, almost 80% of all iOS devices are running the latest version of the operating system introduced last year. While the figure is certainly impressive, it’s lower than the adoption rate that iOS 16 had in the same period last year. For comparison, iOS 16 was already installed on 81% of iOS devices in June 2023.

When considering only iPhones introduced in the last four years, iOS 17 is installed on 86% of devices. Around the same time last year, iOS 16 reached 90% in the same category.

Below is all the data shared by Apple based on App Store usage until June 9, 2024:

iPhones introduced in the last four years

iOS 17: 86%

iOS 16: 11%

Older versions: 3%

All iPhones

iOS 17: 77%

iOS 16: 14%

Older versions: 9%

iPads introduced in the last four years

iPadOS 17: 86%

iPadOS 16: 15%

Older versions: 8%

All iPads

iPadOS 17: 68%

iPadOS 16: 17%

Older versions: 15%

Apple publishes such data so that developers have a better understanding of which versions of the operating system they should support with their apps.

iOS 16 introduced the new iPhone Lock Screen, which certainly made the update more appealing to a lot of people. We’re yet to see if iOS 18 will overtake the adoption rate of both iOS 17 and iOS 16 by next year.