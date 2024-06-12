The new limited series Presumed Innocent starts streaming today on Apple TV+. Based on the book by Scott Turow, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in his first major TV role as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor in the Chicago Attorney’s office.

The office is turned upside down when blame for a murder is pointed at Rusty himself. His innocence or guilt is examined, across the twisty eight-part thriller.

Gyllenhaal leads a star-studded cast that also includes Ruth Nega, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard, Elizabeth Marvel and more.

Viewers may be familiar with the 1990s movie adaptation of Presumed Innocent, featuring Harrison Ford. The new TV show version takes that two hour story and explores it in depth over eight episodes, going much more deeply on same of the plotlines from the source novel that the movie didn’t have time for.

Critics have responded positively to the new Apple TV series. The Presumed Innocent show currently has an 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch Presumed Innocent

You can watch Presumed Innocent exclusively on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the series are streaming today, June 12. The remainder of the episodes drop weekly each Wednesday, with the finale set to air on July 24.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. If you haven’t used Apple TV+ before, you can sign up here for a seven-day free trial. You can also get Apple TV as part of bundles like Apple One.

Watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

