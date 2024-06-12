 Skip to main content

This iOS 18 feature needs to be copied by YouTube

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 12 2024 - 12:21 pm PT
3 Comments
iOS 18

When you’re going to watch a video on your iPhone, what’s the app you turn to? My guess is, in most cases, it’s YouTube.

But in iOS 18, Apple has added a key feature to its own TV app that YouTube needs to copy ASAP.

More than just a tvOS 18 feature

During its WWDC keynote, Apple demoed a new tvOS 18 feature that automatically puts subtitles on screen when you skip back in a video. It’s similar to what happens when you ask, “What did she say?”

Instead of making that request, the system now just assumes that if you’re skipping back, it’s because you missed something, so it puts subtitles on screen for 10 seconds automatically.

What Apple didn’t say during its presentation is that the same feature extends to its other platforms too. Auto-subtitles on rewind is baked into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia; it’s available in the betas today.

And it’s fantastic.

How auto-subtitles work in iOS 18

The feature is simple and performs flawlessly. There’s not much to say about it, other than that it currently only works in Apple’s own TV app. Which makes sense, since Apple doesn’t get to control how other video apps function.

But I hope this feature inspires YouTube, Netflix, and other popular video apps to copy Apple. Maybe there are cases where auto-subtitles will annoy some users, but I can’t imagine it’s many.

Mostly, the feature provides a valuable service I didn’t know I wanted. Now I just need it in every video player on my devices.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…
YouTube

YouTube
iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing