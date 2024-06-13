Apple’s spatial computer is about to go on sale in eight more countries, and Vision Pro pre-orders will open tomorrow for three of them, and on June 28 for the rest.

Sales are being slightly staggered, with China, Japan, and Singapore first in line – and Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK following close behind …

China, Japan, and Singapore

Pre-orders open June 14

Available from June 28

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK

Pre-orders open June 28

Available from July 12

Demo availability likely to follow US model

If you’re waiting impatiently to try Vision Pro at an Apple Store, there are likely to be two ways to do so – assuming Apple takes the same approach it did in the US.

First, you can turn up on launch day, that is either June 28 or July 12. Launch day demos are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so approach a member of staff and ask if they have one available.

Second, appointments will be made available after the launch. Again, if Apple sticks to the US plan, these will begin the following week.

Apple headlining Vision Pros on homepage

Vision Pro is getting the top slot on the homepage of each of the countries on the list, with the same microsite a click or tap away.

Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with your physical space. So you can work, watch, relive memories and connect in ways never before possible. The era of spatial computing is here.

Apple says the device brings your apps right into your environment.

With Apple Vision Pro, you have an infinite canvas that transforms how you use the apps you love. Arrange apps anywhere and scale them to the perfect size, making the workspace of your dreams a reality — all while staying present in the world around you. Browse the web in Safari, create a to‑do list in Notes, chat in Messages, and seamlessly move between them with a glance. You can even bring your Mac workflows into Apple Vision Pro wirelessly with Mac Virtual Display.

UK pricing is pound for dollar

UK pricing is the same in pounds as the US price in dollars, starting at £3,499. As always, different treatment of sales taxes in the US and UK give a distorted view.

In the US, Apple shows the price before sales tax – as taxes vary by state. So most US buyers will end up paying more than the price shown.

In Europe, Apple shows the price after VAT (sales tax). So European buyers pay the actual price shown.

Here’s how the sums break down:

US price (without sales tax): $3,400

Adding the UK’s 20% VAT would bring that to: $4,080

Actual equivalent UK price: $4,343

Difference: $263 (£205) more expensive in the UK

Image: Apple