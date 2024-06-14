Craig Federighi pokes fun at ‘AI PCs’ and Windows tablets, more in post-WWDC interviews

Following WWDC, Apple executives including Craig Federighi, Greg Joswiak, and John Giannandrea have done a series of interviews discussing iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, and more. Head below for a roundup of those interviews.

During the annual The Talk Show Live interview, Federighi took a subtle jab at the notion that Apple is behind on AI – pointing out that Apple has been shipping Macs with Neural Engines since 2020. The only difference is that Apple, unlike some of its counterparts, didn’t brand them as “AI PCs.”

That’s been the funny bit now with the AI PC. It’s like someone discovered the idea of a neural engine this year. Nothing like what we’ve done, so obviously, in the phones for many years, and the first M1 Mac that we introduced in 2020 and every Mac we’ve introduced since. I guess we missed the boat to name it an AI PC, because we’ve been making great ones this whole time. But that’s not the point. They’re great Macs.

Federighi and Joswiak also addressed the suggestion that iPads should able to dual boot iPadOS and macOS. “We are not trying to create a Windows 8 PC or whatever,” Federighi joked.

I love my iPad. I probably spend at least as much, maybe more time on my iPad doing a whole variety of things than I do on my Mac. I also love my Mac. I do not want them to become the same device. When you use your iPad Pro right now, it’s the best iPad experience you can ever imagine, and that’s worth a lot to a lot of people. I mean, that is a great experience.

And we want to keep making iPad the best iPad it can be. We are not trying to create a Windows 8 PC or whatever.

You can check out the interview with Joswiak, Federighi, and Giannandrea below, along with a handful of other interviews following WWDC 2024.