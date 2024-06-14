iOS 18: Apple explains how Genmoji can work just like regular emoji

One major component of Apple Intelligence is a feature called Genmoji, which lets you create an infinite number of emoji-like images using generative AI. While Genmoji isn’t available in the first beta of iOS 18, Apple elaborated on the feature with more details in a WWDC session this week.

Apple says that Genmoji are “unique, rasterized bitmaps that can’t be described by a Unicode text character.” While this might lead you to believe that Genmoji will be limited in where and how they can be used, that’s not the case. Apple has made a new API available with iOS 18 that enables the ability to use Genmoji and other personalized images “just like a standard emoji.”

“Anywhere that can support rich text can support Genmoji and all of your expressive images,” Apple explains.

Introducing NSAdaptiveImageGlyph, a brand new API to support using Genmoji and other personalized images just like a standard emoji! NSAdaptiveImageGlyphs are powered by a standard image format in a square aspect ratio with multiple resolutions, and bolstered by additional metadata such as a globally unique and stable identifier a content description that can be used for accessibility, and alignment metrics to allow proper layout and placement of images so they can be used with and formatted alongside regular text. You can use Genmoji all by themselves or combine them with text. You can format them, copy them, paste them, and even send them as stickers.

Apple’s full developer session on Genmoji can be found on its website or embedded below, with a whole bunch of additional technical details that are admittedly over my head. There are some interesting tidbits on how Apple has even made sure to account for compatibility fallbacks when sharing outside of its own platforms, like on the web.