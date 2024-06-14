 Skip to main content

iOS 18: Apple explains how Genmoji can work just like regular emoji

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 14 2024 - 8:40 am PT
4 Comments
genmoji wwdc24 apple ios ipados

One major component of Apple Intelligence is a feature called Genmoji, which lets you create an infinite number of emoji-like images using generative AI. While Genmoji isn’t available in the first beta of iOS 18, Apple elaborated on the feature with more details in a WWDC session this week.

Apple says that Genmoji are “unique, rasterized bitmaps that can’t be described by a Unicode text character.” While this might lead you to believe that Genmoji will be limited in where and how they can be used, that’s not the case. Apple has made a new API available with iOS 18 that enables the ability to use Genmoji and other personalized images “just like a standard emoji.”

“Anywhere that can support rich text can support Genmoji and all of your expressive images,” Apple explains.

Introducing NSAdaptiveImageGlyph, a brand new API to support using Genmoji and other personalized images just like a standard emoji! NSAdaptiveImageGlyphs are powered by a standard image format in a square aspect ratio with multiple resolutions, and bolstered by additional metadata such as a globally unique and stable identifier a content description that can be used for accessibility, and alignment metrics to allow proper layout and placement of images so they can be used with and formatted alongside regular text. You can use Genmoji all by themselves or combine them with text. You can format them, copy them, paste them, and even send them as stickers.

Apple’s full developer session on Genmoji can be found on its website or embedded below, with a whole bunch of additional technical details that are admittedly over my head. There are some interesting tidbits on how Apple has even made sure to account for compatibility fallbacks when sharing outside of its own platforms, like on the web.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing