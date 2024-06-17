Car mounts for MagSafe are my favorite use case for wireless charging and Apple’s implementation. Thinking about going back to actually “docking” my iPhone in my car feels like going back to 2010. The ability to quickly snap your iPhone to a charger in your car for a quick top-off is a great use case for MagSafe. Today, I am looking at the new PITAKA MagEZ MagSafe car mount.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Why MagSafe makes sense in the car

Like I said in the introduction, MagSafe in the car makes sense. More so than your desk or bedside, MagSafe in the car is an immediate upgrade over charging cables. Especially for shorter trips, I would find myself not plugging up to charge. My kid’s schools aren’t far from our house, so I’d often just forget. With a MagSafe dock, It’s so easy to pop it on there, and boom, it’s done. Especially for longer trips, MagSafe is even better. An air vent dock puts my iPhone at eye level to follow Apple Maps. I don’t have CarPlay in my car, so this is the way I can follow directions without fully relying on audio alerts.

One final side note is that using an air vent-mounted MagSafe vent always keeps my iPhone cool in the summer. We’re entering that season where my car is blistering by the afternoons.

What I like about the MagEZ MagSafe car mount

There’s a lot to like about Pitaka’s product. It checks all the boxes you’d want in a MagSafe car charger. The 15W speed can be reached only when using a charging cable with 20W output, so if you have that in place with an iPhone that supports it, you’ll be in great shape for car charging.

Another interesting aspect of this product is that it includes a few NFC shortcuts, so you can tap them to launch an automation in Apple’s Shortcuts app. An idea here could be that you could launch a shortcut via NFC to activate a HomeKit scene that runs when you leave your home, etc. It has three different NFC options, but only one can be active at a time.

Magnet-wise, it’s really strong. I’ve had no issue with my iPhone falling off. My street has some unforgivable speed bumps that tend to spew coffee everywhere, but this magnet holds up just fine.

Wrap up on MagEZ MagSafe car mount

Overall, the MagEZ MagSafe car mount is a fantastic product. Installation into your air vent will take just a few minutes, and it will charge with USB-C. If your car doesn’t have USB-C, you’ll either need an adaptor or use the old cigarette lighter power socket (I am really dating myself here, aren’t I?).

You can buy the MagEZ MagSafe car mount from Amazon.