 Skip to main content

MagSafe Monday: PITAKA delivers in-car 15-watt fast charging with Qi2 support

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Jun 17 2024 - 11:04 am PT
0 Comments
MagEZ MagSafe car mount

Car mounts for MagSafe are my favorite use case for wireless charging and Apple’s implementation. Thinking about going back to actually “docking” my iPhone in my car feels like going back to 2010. The ability to quickly snap your iPhone to a charger in your car for a quick top-off is a great use case for MagSafe. Today, I am looking at the new PITAKA MagEZ MagSafe car mount.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Why MagSafe makes sense in the car

Like I said in the introduction, MagSafe in the car makes sense. More so than your desk or bedside, MagSafe in the car is an immediate upgrade over charging cables. Especially for shorter trips, I would find myself not plugging up to charge. My kid’s schools aren’t far from our house, so I’d often just forget. With a MagSafe dock, It’s so easy to pop it on there, and boom, it’s done. Especially for longer trips, MagSafe is even better. An air vent dock puts my iPhone at eye level to follow Apple Maps. I don’t have CarPlay in my car, so this is the way I can follow directions without fully relying on audio alerts.

One final side note is that using an air vent-mounted MagSafe vent always keeps my iPhone cool in the summer. We’re entering that season where my car is blistering by the afternoons.

What I like about the MagEZ MagSafe car mount

MagEZ MagSafe car mount

There’s a lot to like about Pitaka’s product. It checks all the boxes you’d want in a MagSafe car charger. The 15W speed can be reached only when using a charging cable with 20W output, so if you have that in place with an iPhone that supports it, you’ll be in great shape for car charging.

Another interesting aspect of this product is that it includes a few NFC shortcuts, so you can tap them to launch an automation in Apple’s Shortcuts app. An idea here could be that you could launch a shortcut via NFC to activate a HomeKit scene that runs when you leave your home, etc. It has three different NFC options, but only one can be active at a time.

Magnet-wise, it’s really strong. I’ve had no issue with my iPhone falling off. My street has some unforgivable speed bumps that tend to spew coffee everywhere, but this magnet holds up just fine.

Wrap up on MagEZ MagSafe car mount

Overall, the MagEZ MagSafe car mount is a fantastic product. Installation into your air vent will take just a few minutes, and it will charge with USB-C. If your car doesn’t have USB-C, you’ll either need an adaptor or use the old cigarette lighter power socket (I am really dating myself here, aren’t I?).

You can buy the MagEZ MagSafe car mount from Amazon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MagSafe

MagSafe
MagSafe Monday

MagSafe Monday

Author

Avatar for Bradley Chambers Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best value on the market for laptops.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing