We have hit the mid-week, and it’s finally time for a solid Amazon all-time low price with today’s Apple Pencil Pro deal – it is now at the best we have tracked in new condition. From there, we move over to the M4 iPad Pro you can use it on with the 1TB 13-inch model now at the best price ever alongside discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for M2 iPad Air, MagSafe charger offers, ongoing Apple Watch Ultra 2 price drops, and more. Everything is waiting down below.

New Apple Pencil Pro with Find My just dropped to the Amazon all-time low

After seeing an extremely light deal last week, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $119 shipped. Apple’s latest digital stylus debuted last month alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air as the latest and greatest in the lineup. It is specifically designed to work alongside the latest tablets from Cupertino and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet in brand new condition. We did see the regularly $129 pro-grade Apple Pencil drop to $111 for a very brief time in excellent open-box condition at Best Buy – it is now selling for $125 – just before it dipped slightly to $125 at Amazon.

Apple’s 13-inch 512GB M4 iPad Pro just hit the $1,399 all-time low, or $1,318 open-box

In our continued effort to track every possible ounce of savings on Apple’s popular new M4 iPad Pro we can find, we just spotted a new all-time low on the 13-inch 512GB model in Space Black. This is a regularly $1,499 machine that previously saw a $1,405 all-time low in silver, but you can now land a straight up $100 price drop on the Space Black Variant at $1,399 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low, the lowest price we have ever tracked, and even better than the My Best Buy Plus deal at $75 off. For further comparison, and perhaps to offer folks another option, the Open-Box Excellent condition offering on this model at Best Buy is starting at $1,317.99 in Silver and is even more at $1,419.99 in Space Black – both of which ship with a Apple 1-year warranty.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Save up to $189 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for M2 iPad Air

Woot is now offering new open-box 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard case in black for $159.99 shipped. The 13-inch variant carries a regular price at $349 shipped from Apple and is now a whole lot less at Woot. This model, as you’ll see right here, is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th, 5th, 4th, and 3rd Gen as well as the new M2 iPad Air 13-inch. While we did recently some new and open-box offers from Best Buy, today’s deal is at least $37 under the lowest price at the time. This model is currently selling for $279 in new condition at Amazon for comparison’s sake. Just be sure to head below for additional offers on both the black and white models and some 11-inch variants for folks still rocking the smaller previous iPad Pro or the new more compact M2 iPad Air.

13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard in white $180 (Reg. $349) New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty

(Reg. $349) 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard $150 (Reg. $299) New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty

(Reg. $299)

Belkin 15W auto-face tacking MagSafe Stand Pro with Apple DockKit hits $135 low

After seeing some notable deals on its more traditional 15W MagSafe charging stations and the dedicated Apple Watch model, today we spotted a rare deal at Amazon on the Belkin Auto-Face Tracking MagSafe Stand Pro with Apple DockKit. This model debuted at CES earlier this year before being official launched thereafter as the world’s first Apple DockKit-supported iPhone stand with auto-tracking. It carries a regularly $180 price tag and you can now knock 25% off for a total at $134.99 shipped. Simply go to this page to redeem the discount, or use code 25BELKINDEAL at checkout – if the code doesn’t work at checkout, it likely means you’re already seeing the $135 deal price there. As we detailed in our launch coverage, this Belkin MagSafe stand is quite a unique one – it can help just about anyone get the perfect angle with face, body, and movement tracking by way of the motorized 90-degree auto-tilt action and 360-degree rotation around the base.

***Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Cases back down at all-time lows from $290

***Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Alpine and Ocean Band configs just hit the $719 Amazon all-time low

We’ve seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Trail Loop configurations down as low as $714 a couple times year – there was even a wild run for a couple hours taking them even lower if you were lucky enough to be around, but not so much with the Alpine Loop and Ocean Bands. The lowest we have ever tracked Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Ocean Band or Alpine Loop was down at $729 on Amazon, but you can now land one in various colorways at $719 shipped – a new Amazon all-time low at well below the $799 regular price tag.

Save $350 on Apple’s 36GB 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro today

There are certainly more affordable configurations available, many of which you’ll find down below, but we have spotted a notable deal for content creators, video professionals, and other folks who want some serious MacBook power today. There are also more pricey/powerful options too, but you can now score the 16-inch Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of memory and a 512GB SSD down at $2,549 shipped. Regularly $2,899, this is a straight up $350 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is only the second time we have seen this configuration down at a price like this on Amazon, coming in $100 under the sale price you’ll pay at B&H, and it still fetches the full MSRP at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

New Belkin 3-in-1 foldable Qi2 MagSafe charging station surfaces with early launch deal at $90

Expanding upon the 2-in-1 design of Belkin’s latest BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W charging station, the new BoostCharge 3-in-1 features the same amped-up power capabilities just with a more versatile design that can accommodate iPhone, AirPods, and your Apple Watch at the same time.

Carrying a $99.99 MSRP, over on Amazon you’ll find the new Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 MagSafe Foldable Charger with an on-page coupon knocking the price down to $89.99 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]