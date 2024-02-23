 Skip to main content

Belkin launches first Apple DockKit-supported auto-tracking iPhone stand and more [U: Now available]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 23 2024 - 10:39 am PT
3 Comments
Apple DockKit Auto Tracking Stand Pro Belkin

Belkin has five new products it’s unveiling at CES including Qi2 accessories, a 6-in-1 GaN Dock, and the world’s first Apple DockKit-supported iPhone stand with auto-tracking. Here are the details on the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand, and the rest of the new Apple accessories.

Update 2/23/24: Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone is now available for $179.99. Check out one of the first hands-on reviews from Aaron Zollo for details.

Belkin’s other new BoostCharge products shown below are set to launch in March.

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

Apple announced its DockKit API back in June 2023 at WWDC which allows accessory makers to offer motorized, auto-tracking iPhone stands.

To date, we haven’t seen any companies offer a DockKit accessory, and today Belkin has announced it will be the first with its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone.

Here are the specs and main features:

  • Made with MagSafe – charge and chat at the same time with fast wireless charging up to 15W when the Stand Pro is plugged in
  • 360º Movement Tracking – movement tracking with DockKit always keeps people in frame no matter how many times they circle the room
  • 90º Motorized Auto Tilt – capture at any angle using front or rear cameras with automatic video angle adjusting for going high or low
  • Single button activation – turn movement tracking on or off with one button; an LED indicator will indicate if tracking is active
  • Rechargeable battery – no wall outlet, no problem; the dock provides 5 hours of battery life for capturing content on-the-go
  • 5ft USB-C cable and 30W power supply included
  • Made with a minimum of 75% post-consumer recycled materials

Priced at $179.99, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will be available “soon” from Belkin.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

Next up, the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is Belkin’s first Qi2 multi-device charger.

  • 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone (same as MagSafe)
  • Fast charging for Apple Watch (Series 7 and later)
  • Adjustable hinge
  • Wireless charging for AirPods or other earbuds
  • Works with iPhone in landscape and portrait
  • Available in white and black
  • Made with 75% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is set to launch in March 2024 priced at $149.99.

6-in-1 Core GaN Dock

Here’s the I/O included with this compact 6-in-1 dock:

  • 1x HDMI 2.0 port (4K @ 60Hz)
  • 1x gigabit Ethernet port
  • 2x USB-C ports (one with 96W power delivery, one with 5Gbps/7.5W)
  • 2x USB-A ports (5Gbps, 7.5W)
  • 50% smaller than competing 6-in-1 docks

The 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is available now from Belkin for $139.99 and will be coming to other retailers soon.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

This new portable battery also features Qi2:

  • 15W wireless magnetic power for iPhone (same as MagSafe)
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Available in 5000, 8000, and 10000mAh capacities
  • USB-C for input and output
  • Passthrough power so you can charge the battery and your iPhone simultaneously
  • Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank is also launching in March and will go for $59.99, $79.99, and $99.99.

BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W

  • 4x USB-C ports
  • 200W total output
  • Made with GaN tech and Programmable Power Supply (PPS)
  • Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W will be available in March priced at $129.99.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Belkin

Belkin
Qi2

Qi2

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12