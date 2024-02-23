Belkin has five new products it’s unveiling at CES including Qi2 accessories, a 6-in-1 GaN Dock, and the world’s first Apple DockKit-supported iPhone stand with auto-tracking. Here are the details on the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand, and the rest of the new Apple accessories.

Update 2/23/24: Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone is now available for $179.99. Check out one of the first hands-on reviews from Aaron Zollo for details.

Belkin’s other new BoostCharge products shown below are set to launch in March.

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

Apple announced its DockKit API back in June 2023 at WWDC which allows accessory makers to offer motorized, auto-tracking iPhone stands.

To date, we haven’t seen any companies offer a DockKit accessory, and today Belkin has announced it will be the first with its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone.

Here are the specs and main features:

Made with MagSafe – charge and chat at the same time with fast wireless charging up to 15W when the Stand Pro is plugged in

360º Movement Tracking – movement tracking with DockKit always keeps people in frame no matter how many times they circle the room

90º Motorized Auto Tilt – capture at any angle using front or rear cameras with automatic video angle adjusting for going high or low

Single button activation – turn movement tracking on or off with one button; an LED indicator will indicate if tracking is active

Rechargeable battery – no wall outlet, no problem; the dock provides 5 hours of battery life for capturing content on-the-go

5ft USB-C cable and 30W power supply included

Made with a minimum of 75% post-consumer recycled materials

Priced at $179.99, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will be available “soon” from Belkin.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

Next up, the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is Belkin’s first Qi2 multi-device charger.

15W fast wireless charging for iPhone (same as MagSafe)

Fast charging for Apple Watch (Series 7 and later)

Adjustable hinge

Wireless charging for AirPods or other earbuds

Works with iPhone in landscape and portrait

Available in white and black

Made with 75% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is set to launch in March 2024 priced at $149.99.

6-in-1 Core GaN Dock

Here’s the I/O included with this compact 6-in-1 dock:

1x HDMI 2.0 port (4K @ 60Hz)

1x gigabit Ethernet port

2x USB-C ports (one with 96W power delivery, one with 5Gbps/7.5W)

2x USB-A ports (5Gbps, 7.5W)

50% smaller than competing 6-in-1 docks

The 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is available now from Belkin for $139.99 and will be coming to other retailers soon.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

This new portable battery also features Qi2:

15W wireless magnetic power for iPhone (same as MagSafe)

Built-in kickstand

Available in 5000, 8000, and 10000mAh capacities

USB-C for input and output

Passthrough power so you can charge the battery and your iPhone simultaneously

Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank is also launching in March and will go for $59.99, $79.99, and $99.99.

BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W

4x USB-C ports

200W total output

Made with GaN tech and Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials

The BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W will be available in March priced at $129.99.