 Skip to main content

Apple TV deal for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup now seen as unlikely as talks falter

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 20 2024 - 8:05 am PT
4 Comments

Earlier this year, it was reported by The New York Times that Apple was nearing a deal to exclusively stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

However, months have gone by with no official news, perhaps hinting that the companies weren’t close to signing on the dotted line as it first seemed. And today, Bloomberg reports that talks between Apple and FIFA have in fact stalled, with the league exploring different distribution options.

The Apple TV deal would have seen the entire Club World Cup tournament — a new month-long event that is different from the confusingly-similarly named World Cup — stream worldwide exclusively through the Apple TV app, potentially as a perk of Apple TV+.

The rumored value of Apple’s bid was close to $1 billion, a hefty sum, but it was less than a third of what FIFA wanted to get for the package. The Apple exclusivity was also rumored to be a roadblock for attracting sponsors, who were concerned about the tournament’s reach if it was only accessible behind a paywall.

Bloomberg says FIFA is now talking to local broadcasters about potentially making more traditional, region-specific deals. Teams have reportedly been asked whether they would play for a lower fee than previously planned, suggesting that the league is struggling to find partners willing to pay at the levels it had originally hoped.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing