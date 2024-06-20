Apple TV deal for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup now seen as unlikely as talks falter

Earlier this year, it was reported by The New York Times that Apple was nearing a deal to exclusively stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

However, months have gone by with no official news, perhaps hinting that the companies weren’t close to signing on the dotted line as it first seemed. And today, Bloomberg reports that talks between Apple and FIFA have in fact stalled, with the league exploring different distribution options.

The Apple TV deal would have seen the entire Club World Cup tournament — a new month-long event that is different from the confusingly-similarly named World Cup — stream worldwide exclusively through the Apple TV app, potentially as a perk of Apple TV+.

The rumored value of Apple’s bid was close to $1 billion, a hefty sum, but it was less than a third of what FIFA wanted to get for the package. The Apple exclusivity was also rumored to be a roadblock for attracting sponsors, who were concerned about the tournament’s reach if it was only accessible behind a paywall.

Bloomberg says FIFA is now talking to local broadcasters about potentially making more traditional, region-specific deals. Teams have reportedly been asked whether they would play for a lower fee than previously planned, suggesting that the league is struggling to find partners willing to pay at the levels it had originally hoped.