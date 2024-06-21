Friday has rolled back around again and Amazon has rolled back pricing on the 1TB 13-inch nano-texture glass Apple iPad Pro with M4 to its best price ever alongside ongoing offers on the more affordable models. Those deals now sit alongside the best prices we have tracked on the M2 iPad Air with open-box units carrying full-warranties joining brand new listings. Outside of the iPad offers, a solid price drop on the official black Magic Keyboard with TouchID landed this morning alongside discounts on Twelve South and Burton Goods accessories. All of that and more awaits down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

1TB 13-inch nano-texture glass M4 iPad Pro hits $1,864 all-time low ($130 off)

We have featured a number of deals on the new M4 iPad to ensure folks looking to pick up Apple’s latest pro-grade tablet in the early days save as much money as possible. That includes everything from the entry-level 11-inch right up to the higher storage capacity 13-inch variants, many of which you’ll find highlighted down below, but today we are looking at the matte nano-texture glass configuration. The nano-texture glass is not for everyone, but some folks absolutely love it, and if you’re one of them the 1TB 13-inch Apple iPad Pro with M4 has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $1,864 shipped.

The 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade regularly caries a $1,999 price tag – $100 more than this same model without the matte glass treatment. You’re looking at a $135 price drop and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this configuration. It might also be worth pointing out that with today’s deal, the nano-texture glass is now just $14 more than the standard glass model. The only deal we can find for less is on the Best Buy open-box listings that are selling from $1,831 in excellent condition.

And here’s how pricing shakes out among the rest of the lineup as we quickly approach the end of the work week:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s black TouchID Magic Keyboard back down to $170

Amazon is offering another chance at upgrading the Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and the Numeric Keypad down at $170.05 shipped. Regularly $199, this is within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year and lands at $6 under the excellent condition open-box listing at Best Buy. It is, however, very much worth pointing out that the black Magic Keyboard fetches a bit of a premium over the standard and otherwise identical model – the black variant is only $9 under the MSRP on the white model today. Having said that, if you want the darker stylings here, this is the best price we can find on a brand new unit. Only once in the last year have we seen it drop below $170 at Amazon.

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air hits $783 all-time low

While we are still tracking Amazon lows on Apple’s new 13-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air in brand new condition via Amazon, some excellent condition open-box deals have arrived at Best Buy as well. While some folks might prefer to just spend more on the deals in brand new condition, and understandably so, we are here to make sure the lowest possible prices on the best gear is front and center for everyone else. Best Buy’s excellent condition open-box deal today includes the full 1-year Apple warranty and now has the 13-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air in Space Gray down at $782.99 shipped. That’s $116 off the regular $899 Apple tablet, the lowest total we have tracked thus far, and $67 under the price of the best listing we have seen on Amazon. You will find other colors of this configuration on sale in open-box condition right here, they just happen to be going for between $2 and $21 more right now. Head below for additional details, more information on Best Buy’s open-box deals, and offers across the rest of the lineup.

And then check out the brand new prices across the lineup down below if you prefer to take that route:

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Exclusive 30% off Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch bands for 9to5 readers (Best price of the year)

We have done our very best to deliver exclusive price drops for 9to5 readers, including the gorgeous Burton Goods leather Apple gear accessories, but the best isn’t good enough. Today, we have secured our readers the lowest price of the year on all of the brand’s latest full-grin leather Apple Watch bands. The 20% we had before is pretty good, but 30% is even better…so here ya go! Head over to this page, pick a band in any color for whatever Apple Watch you might have, and apply code 95Watch30 at checkout to redeem your discount. This delivers the best price we have tracked this year on both of its wonderful leather offerings you can learn more about right here.

New Apple Pencil Pro with Find My just dropped to the Amazon all-time low

After seeing an extremely light deal last week, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $119 shipped. Apple’s latest digital stylus debuted last month alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air as the latest and greatest in the lineup. It is specifically designed to work alongside the latest tablets from Cupertino and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet in brand new condition. We did see the regularly $129 pro-grade Apple Pencil drop to $111 for a very brief time in excellent open-box condition at Best Buy – it is now selling for $125 – just before it dipped slightly to $125 at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell and more at least $100 off

While we are still tracking an impressive $100 in savings across just about every Apple Watch Series 9 configuration out there right now (details on those below), not to mention notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Best Buy is taking things even further today with the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum model down at $409 shipped. Regularly $529, this is actually $120 off, one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the 45mm Cell model, and the best we can find. As this appears to be the only style with the extra savings right now, there’s no telling how long it might last.

Satechi’s new Space Gray Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Charger mount debuts today

Today, Satechi is debuting its new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Following the launch of its Qi2 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, Satechi is now set to bring the new 15W charging standard to your ride with its new magnetic car mount. While it’s not the first car mount of its type out of the gate with the new Qi2 charging tech, it is the brand’s first, landing with double the power of its previous-generation offering to reliably accompany travelers on road-trips, daily commutes, and just about everything in between. It is now available for purchase directly on the brand’s official site and over at Amazon.

15W wireless charging with Qi2 certification

MagSafe compatibility

Stabilizing vent clamp and magnetic connection

Includes a 3.3-foot USB-C cable and 25W Cigarette Light Adapter (CLA)

Sleek profile, a soft silicone charging puck, and sturdy hinges

