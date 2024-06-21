Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 18 on June 10, the same day it kicked off WWDC and unveiled all the new OS features coming later this year.

It’s been nearly two weeks since that last beta, so when will iOS 18 beta 2 be released? Here’s what we know.

When to expect iOS 18 beta 2 to release

Apple hasn’t announced a date yet for iOS 18 beta 2. However, the company tends to follow fairly predictable patterns for its software releases. As a result, we can learn a lot by looking at previous years’ release dates.

2023 : iOS 17 beta 2 arrived on Wednesday, June 21

: iOS 17 beta 2 arrived on 2022 : iOS 16 beta 2 arrived on Wednesday, June 22

: iOS 16 beta 2 arrived on 2021: iOS 15 beta 2 arrived on Thursday, June 24

Looking at dates alone, we might expect iOS 18 beta 2 to arrive any moment now.

But there’s another key piece of data that can inform our expected date: the day WWDC started each year, which was also when the first beta debuted.

WWDC started on June 5 in 2023. It was June 6 in 2022, and also in 2021.

This year, WWDC kicked off a bit later than usual, on June 10.

For the last two years, beta 2 arrived exactly 16 days after beta 1. In 2021 it was 18 days.

Taking all of this into account, we should expect iOS 18 beta 2 to drop on Wednesday, June 26 or possibly Thursday, June 27—16 or 17 days after beta 1’s release.

What changes will come in beta 2?

iOS 18 beta 1 introduced so many new features for iPhone users. There are powerful customization features, a new Passwords app, big updates to Messages, Photos, Notes, Journal, a revamped Control Center, and a lot of other goodies.

So what kind of changes should we expect to see in beta 2?

Usually the earlier in the summer, the more changes will come with each beta. Betas 2, 3, and 4 will generally provide more changes than 5, 6, and 7, as Apple seeks to lock the release in preparation for its public launch in the fall.

So while beta 2 probably won’t have any huge surprises, it should nonetheless offer a number of enhancements and tweaks to what’s found in the current beta.

Are you running the iOS 18 beta? How has performance been for you? Let us know in the comments.