They’re not quite AirPods Max 2, but they’re unique …

Keeping up with what’s new from Apple’s accessory store always fascinates me. The latest is one of the more interesting grab bags in recent memory.
Exhibit A: The $46 Tech21 EvoArt case for AirPods Max. Yep, Apple now sells a protective case for AirPods Max — with stickers! Not actual stickers, but that’s the look the EvoArt case is going for with melting smiley faces and hearts. There’s also a clear version if tongues and reminders to be kind aren’t your cup of tea. Anyway, sounds like the perfect accessory for protecting your AirPods Max, unless you’re a day-one customer from 2020 with nearly four years of wear already. AirPods Max 2, anyone? If that’s the case, you may want to hide the wear-and-tear? These shields go for under $10.
But wait, there’s more. More battery, that is. Apple discontinued its awesome MagSafe battery pack without ever updating it from Lightning to USB-C. Could we see a new version after the iPhone 16 launch this fall? Who knows, but one of Apple’s go-to accessory vendors is picking up the slack in the meantime. Apple now sells the $60 Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Magnetic Power Bank 5K (MagSafe compatible) in five colors: black, sand, green, pink, and blue. I love a great product name that just rolls right off the tongue!
Need more juice? The $100 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Charging Power Bank 10K + Cable delivers. See Anker for even more color-matching options for less money.
Both MagSafe battery packs feature USB-C charging, the latest Qi2 standard, and yes, kickstands. I’d still overpay for a Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack designed for my iPhone 15 Pro Max and not the also discontinued iPhone mini form factor.
Rounding out the big bag of fun is Tech21 again with $55 FlexQuartz for iPhone 15 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max (MagSafe compatible). If those individual words make sense to you but not as a product name, I’m with you. Fortunately, there are photos.
Still not getting it? Same.
Ohhhh, it’s a new way to wear your iPhone. Photog-mode, activated. Anyway, I was today-years-old when I learned that the MagSafe iPhone sling category was a thing.
If you’re strange like me and weirdly interested in which new accessories Apple chooses to sell, favorite this URL and check every few weeks.
