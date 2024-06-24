They’re not quite AirPods Max 2, but they’re unique …

Keeping up with what’s new from Apple’s accessory store always fascinates me. The latest is one of the more interesting grab bags in recent memory.

Exhibit A: The $46 Tech21 EvoArt case for AirPods Max. Yep, Apple now sells a protective case for AirPods Max — with stickers! Not actual stickers, but that’s the look the EvoArt case is going for with melting smiley faces and hearts. There’s also a clear version if tongues and reminders to be kind aren’t your cup of tea. Anyway, sounds like the perfect accessory for protecting your AirPods Max, unless you’re a day-one customer from 2020 with nearly four years of wear already. AirPods Max 2, anyone? If that’s the case, you may want to hide the wear-and-tear? These shields go for under $10.

Major iMac G3 Flowerpower vibes. Image credit.

But wait, there’s more. More battery, that is. Apple discontinued its awesome MagSafe battery pack without ever updating it from Lightning to USB-C. Could we see a new version after the iPhone 16 launch this fall? Who knows, but one of Apple’s go-to accessory vendors is picking up the slack in the meantime. Apple now sells the $60 Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Magnetic Power Bank 5K (MagSafe compatible) in five colors: black, sand, green, pink, and blue. I love a great product name that just rolls right off the tongue!

Need more juice? The $100 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Charging Power Bank 10K + Cable delivers. See Anker for even more color-matching options for less money.

Both MagSafe battery packs feature USB-C charging, the latest Qi2 standard, and yes, kickstands. I’d still overpay for a Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack designed for my iPhone 15 Pro Max and not the also discontinued iPhone mini form factor.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: designed for small iPhones that few bought.

Rounding out the big bag of fun is Tech21 again with $55 FlexQuartz for iPhone 15 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max (MagSafe compatible). If those individual words make sense to you but not as a product name, I’m with you. Fortunately, there are photos.

Still not getting it? Same.

Ohhhh, it’s a new way to wear your iPhone. Photog-mode, activated. Anyway, I was today-years-old when I learned that the MagSafe iPhone sling category was a thing.

If you’re strange like me and weirdly interested in which new accessories Apple chooses to sell, favorite this URL and check every few weeks.

Follow Zac: X, Threads, Instagram