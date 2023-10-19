 Skip to main content

AirPods Max 2 should fully embrace wireless

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 19 2023 - 9:11 am PT
AirPods Max are incredible headphones. No music release is complete without a focused listening session with AirPods Max. And sure, AirPods Pro 2 demonstrate what technology AirPods Max 2 can adopt, but Apple’s over-ear headphones are still in a class of their own. The thing I most hope to someday see in the first revision is with charging, and it’s not just USB-C.

Wireless as the charging standard

I really hope Apple finds a way to add wireless charging to AirPods Max 2. Whether it’s Lightning or USB-C for wired charging, I’d much prefer a form of wireless charging.

It could be something as sleek as a dedicated wireless charging stand that’s sold separately for even more of a premium. I could see something integrated like a travel case. Or it could be something as unsophisticated as sticking a MagSafe puck on the side. I just want AirPods Max that I never need to plug in to charge.

Wireless charging is great. I use a Belkin 3-in-1 to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro.

When the iPhone moved from Lightning to USB-C, I didn’t even need to change my bedside charger because I just use wireless. I’m also perfectly content with my AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning despite Apple releasing a USB-C version for the same reason.

Maintaining chargers through a port change is an occasional perk. The convenience of wireless changing is an everyday appreciation for me. My favorite iPad charging solution was a Logitech accessory that worked with the pre-2018 design. AirPods Max are already expensive, but they’re worth it to me. I would be more than happy to pay a little more for a plug-free charger if possible.

