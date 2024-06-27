Beats Pill returns, iOS 18 beta 2 features, EU regulatory ramifications continue

Benjamin and Chance react to all the new features in iOS 18 beta 2, and the fact that most of those features won’t be available in the European Union as Apple worries about DMA compliance concerns. In other EU legal news, the commission threatens fines for Apple’s anti-steering policies, and is officially investigating the Core Technology Fee. Also, Chance reviews the new Beats Solo Buds and relaunched Beats Pill portable speaker.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance’s Mac low storage bug returns, and Benjamin tries the Connected Cards feature in the Apple Wallet app. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour.
- Sponsored by HelloFresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit. Go to hellofresh.com/happyhourapps for FREE appetizers for life!
- Sponsored by Chargeasap: Introducing Connect Pro Magnetic charging cables, the world’s first 100W magnetic USB cable with LED power reader. Available now with special launch pricing.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus
Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Pre- and post-show content
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Review: Beats Solo Buds set a new standard
- Hands-on: The Beats Pill is back and better than ever
- US carriers enabling RCS for iPhone users running iOS 18 beta 2
- EU App Store changes for iPad now available to test with second iPadOS 18 beta
- Hands-on with iPhone Mirroring with iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia
- Hands-on with SharePlay Remote Control on iPadOS 18 [Video]
- Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring to Mac, and SharePlay Screen Sharing won’t be available in the EU at launch
- EU says Apple anti-steering rules in breach of DMA, officially investigating Core Technology Fee terms
- Apple TV app adds new ‘Catch Up’ feature for live streaming sports in MLS Season Pass
- Apple announces first premium podcast, available to listen early access with Apple TV+ subscription
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments