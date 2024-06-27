 Skip to main content

Beats Pill returns, iOS 18 beta 2 features, EU regulatory ramifications continue

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 27 2024 - 12:09 pm PT
Benjamin and Chance react to all the new features in iOS 18 beta 2, and the fact that most of those features won’t be available in the European Union as Apple worries about DMA compliance concerns. In other EU legal news, the commission threatens fines for Apple’s anti-steering policies, and is officially investigating the Core Technology Fee. Also, Chance reviews the new Beats Solo Buds and relaunched Beats Pill portable speaker. 

And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance’s Mac low storage bug returns, and Benjamin tries the Connected Cards feature in the Apple Wallet app. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

