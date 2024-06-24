Apple announces first premium podcast, available to listen early access with Apple TV+ subscription

Apple has been commissioning original podcasts for a while, but this new one is a bit different. Previously, Apple’s podcasts have all been released via open public RSS feeds, free to all.

However, Apple’s new podcast series, ‘My Divo’, will be released first behind a paywall, accessible via the Apple Podcasts app when the user connects their Apple TV+ subscription. For non-subscribers, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

So, whilst it is still available for everyone to listen to for free eventually, there is now an incentive to subscribe and get access to the episodes early.

The episodes drop on July 1, 2024. That’s two episodes for non-subscribers and all episodes for Apple TV+ members. The remainder of the eight episode season for non-subscribers rolls out with one new episode each week.

In the press release, Apple indicated this will be the new model going forward saying “upcoming Apple TV+ podcasts will also be made available in full to subscribers”.