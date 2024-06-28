Apple teased during WWDC 2024 new content coming to Apple TV+ later this year, including new seasons of Severance, Silo, and Pachinko. And it looks like Apple’s efforts are paying off, as the market share for TV+ grew once again in the US during the last quarter.

Market share of streaming platforms in the US

A JustWatch report shared first with 9to5Mac shows that Apple TV+ saw a 1% increase in the US streaming platform market share during the second quarter of 2024, now with a 9% market share. The platform had already grown by 1% in the first quarter, reaching 8% share. Although growth may seem slow, the figures are positive for Apple.

Apple TV+ has overtaken Paramount+ in the US, also with a 9% market share, and is getting closer to Hulu with a 10% share and Disney+ with an 11% share.

“We have seen some changes with TV+, it has an overall increase in market shares as well as several pieces of original content that have ranked on our streaming charts throughout this quarter. AppleTV+ is now moving closer to Disney+ in terms of size in the US SVOD market,” JustWatch told 9to5Mac.

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix continue to compete fiercely for first and second place in the ranking, both with 22% market share each in the US. However, while Netflix has seen slight growth, JustWatch notes that Amazon Prime Video has struggled to hold onto first place.

Here’s the full US market share ranking provided by JustWatch:

Amazon Prime Video: 22% Netflix: 22% Max: 14% Disney+: 11% Hulu: 10% Apple TV+: 9% Paramount +: 9% Others: 3%

More about Apple TV+

Apple TV+ was launched in 2019 with a small catalog of original movies and shows. Currently, the platform has around 271 titles available – much less than Amazon Prime Video’s 13,000 titles. Even so, TV+ content has already won multiple important awards since 2019.

A recent study revealed that TV+ is the streaming platform with the highest rated content on IMDb, despite having the smallest catalog of them all.

Apple’s streaming platfotm is available through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and compatible Smart TVs and set-top boxes. The TV app is also available for the latest PlayStation and Xbox models.