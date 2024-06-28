A major selling point for Apple Watch is the health features that come with the wearable. If you’re curious about what’s changed between the latest release and its predecessors, read along for Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 and earlier for health and fitness capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 and earlier – health features

There’s one major addition this year for health features with Series 9 that set the new Apple Watch apart from older ones – on-device Siri with Health access. But there is also the loss of blood oxygen readings for Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch sold after 1/18/24 in the US.

Series 9 owners can ask Siri for updates on their personal health data along with securely logging new health data by voice like weight, whether a medication was taken, and more.

If you already have a Series 8, that’s the only health feature you’ll be missing out on, but if you have a Series 7 or earlier, you’ll gain more health capabilities with Series 9.

Also keep in mind, as of January 18, 2024, the Blood Oxygen feature no longer works for Series 9 and Ultra 2 sold in the US.

Here’s a detailed look at the health features of Series 9 and more:

Apple Watch model/health and fitness features Series 9 8 7 6 SE 2 On-device Siri with Health access ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ECG app ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Blood Oxygen app ✅/❌

Not included with new US purchases from 1/18/24 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Third-generation optical heart sensor ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ High/low heart rate notifications ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Irregular rhythm notifications ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Low cardio fitness notifications ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Water resistant to 50m ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sleep tracking with sleep stages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mental wellbeing ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Crash detection ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ Fall detection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Advanced cycle tracking with temp sensing ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Cycle tracking without temp sensing ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Emergency SOS ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ International emergency calling ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

New health features for all watchOS 10 compatible Apple Watches

Another neat thing about watchOS 10 is that all wearables that can run it get some handy new health and fitness features:

Price

Series 9 starts from $399/$429 and up (Apple, Amazon, more)

and up (Apple, Amazon, more) Series 8 and older usually goes at a discount (Amazon, Best Buy, more) – Apple has stopped selling Series 8

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen goes from $249 (Apple, Amazon, more)

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 health features wrap-up

Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t bring huge changes but there are a number of upgrades beyond on-device Siri + Health like a brighter screen, double tap gesture control, 64GB of storage, and an improved S9 SiP that could tempt some.

