AT&T will now let you upgrade your phone three times a year (for a fee)

If you want to get multiple new phones every year, AT&T is introducing a new program for exactly that. AT&T’s new “Next Up Anytime” early upgrade program allows you to get a new phone three times a year for an extra $10 per month.

AT&T has long offered a “Next Up” add-on for $6 per month, but that only lets you upgrade by trading in your existing phone after you’ve paid off half of it. The new Next Up Anytime add-on gives you more flexibility to get a new phone more often.

In a blog post announcing the new offering, AT&T says that Next Up Anytime gives you two ways to upgrade their phone:

After paying off 33% or more of your phone, you can upgrade to a new device and take advantage of AT&T’s other trade-in and upgrade promotional offers. Upgrade anytime after you’ve made one installment payment and the first Next Up Anytime payment.

You’ll be limited to upgrading your phone three times per year. The Next Up Anytime add-on is available for all of AT&T’s wireless plans for $10 per month. You’ll be able to add it to your plan starting July 16.

I’m not entirely sure how many realistically want to get a new phone three times per year. You’ll need to do some math based on your upgrade habits to see if this pricey $10/month add-on is right for you. Still, it’s an intriguing option for tech fans who get the itch to change things up way too often.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.