What are your favorite new features in iOS 18? [Poll]

We are into the second developer beta of iOS 18, which means all of the new features (at least currently available) have been put through their paces for a few weeks. So we’re curious, what are your favorite new capabilities and features of iOS 18?

Apple Intelligence will be a major upgrade with iOS 18 on iPhone 15 Pro/Max devices and newer come this fall. But it’s not available to test in the developer beta so far.

But there are lots of new features and changes outside of the upcoming all-new AI.

Those include new Lock and Home Screen customization, revamped Control Center, locking and hiding apps, Messages upgrades, a dedicated Passwords app, overhauled Flashlight, Game Mode, live audio transcription, an Eye Tracking accessibilty feature, an overhauled Photos app, iPhone Mirroring on Mac, and much more.

It’s still early, but going on three weeks, you’ve probably got some thoughts on what’s been most useful, helpful, or meaningful with the new iOS 18 features and changes.

So we want to hear your opinion. Choose as many of the features as you’d like in the poll below and share more specifics or name a feature that’s not included in the comments!

Top image by Jeff Benjamin