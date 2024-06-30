Apple begins work on iOS 19 update codenamed ‘Luck’ and more

Apple just announced iOS 18 a few weeks ago at WWDC, touting new home screen features, Apple Intelligence, and much more. Now, right on schedule, Bloomberg reports that Apple has already started development on iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3 for next year.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple has “formally begin work on 2025’s major operating systems.” While this may seem early, Gurman notes that this is the usual schedule for Apple’s software development timelines.

iOS 19: “Luck”

macOS 16: “Cheer”

watchOS 12: “Nepali”

visionOS 3: “Discovery”

It’s far too early to know anything about what Apple’s planning for next year’s software updates, though.

Any guesses on what will be next year’s focus? Anything on your wish list that Apple neglected with iOS 18? Let us know down in the comments.