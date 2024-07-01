 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 17.6 developer beta 2, plus visionOS 1.3, iPadOS 17.6, and more

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 1 2024 - 10:15 am PT
iOS 17.6

Today Apple released the second developer beta for iOS 17.6 alongside a host of other beta software releases for its other platforms.

New features in the iOS 17.6 beta

iOS 17.6 introduces a brand new feature for sports fans in the TV app. ‘Catch Up’ enables viewing some of the top highlights of a game in process so you can jump right in even if you missed the start.

Otherwise, iOS 17.6 focuses on stability and performance improvements, with no other major new features currently known. That may change during the beta cycle, however.

iOS 17.6 is expected to be the last big update to iOS 17, since we’re now just a couple months away from September’s expected public release of iOS 18.

How to install iOS 17.6 beta 2 on your iPhone

To install the update, visit Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update and make sure that Beta Updates are enabled.

Because Apple is currently running developer betas for both iOS 18 and iOS 17, you will need to choose which beta cycle you wish to be on. After making the appropriate selection in Settings, you’ll see the software update appear.

Wrap up

iOS 17.6 isn’t the only release getting a developer beta 2 today. visionOS 1.3, watchOS 10.6, iPadOS and tvOS 17.6, and macOS 14.6 all released new betas as well.

Have you found any other new features in iOS 17.6 beta 2? Let us know in the comments.

