MLS Season Pass price drops to $49 for remainder of season

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 1 2024 - 2:02 am PT
The MLS Season Pass subscription has lowered its price to $49, for access to watch the remainder of the 2024 season. The 50% cut compared to its original $99 price, as of February, reflects the fact that we are now about halfway through this year’s season.

For Apple TV+ subscribers, the additional discount sees MLS Season Pass now available for $39. The monthly subscription price remains unchanged, and the season pass will automatically renew at the standard $99 price in 2025, unless cancelled.

MLS Season Pass includes access to all MLS regular season, playoff games, Leagues Cup, and more. All games are broadcast in English and Spanish, and a live whip-around show called MLS 360 directs viewers to all the action on game days that can have a half-dozen or so matches happening on the same day.

The company also recently announced a new Catch Up experience inside the TV app, which will allow fans to see key highlights of a game-in-progress before jumping to the live stream.

Apple remains mum on exactly how well MLS Season Pass is doing. Apple executives have indicated they are pleased with the service’s subscriber growth and viewership, but have not published figures to back up those claims.

Third-party analysts estimate MLS Season Pass has approximately 1-2 million subscribers. The service got a significant boost when Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami during the 2023 season.

