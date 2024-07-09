Okay folks, if you’re looking to score a new set of AirPods, today is the day to do it. AirPods Max are down at an unheard of $399 in new condition or $360 re-certified (at least $150 off), while the latest AirPods Pro 2 are now at $169 – one of the lowest prices ever. The rest of Apple’s current-gen AirPods are also at new Amazon lows from $69 and are now sitting alongside the lowest price of the year on AirTags, this Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook stand, Apple Watch Series 9 offers, and much more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Whooaa! AirPods Max just dropped to an unheard of $399 Amazon all-time low

After seeing the AirPods Pro 2 drop to one of the best prices ever on Amazon yesterday (they are still live at $169), Amazon is now stepping in with a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max at $399 shipped! The regularly $549 flagship over-ear headphones are now $150 off to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This deal is now live on all colors outside of the green set, offering what can only be described as a price we could have only hoped for during Prime Day this year. We have tracked a number of price drops at $100 off this year, but $150 off is nearly unheard of.

If the $549 MSRP on Apple’s pricey over-ears were holding you back, just about all colors are now seeing the best price we have tracked via Amazon at $150 off. Landing in your setup/EDC with Apple’s H1-powered active noise cancellation action alongside the Siri voice command support, AirPods Max deliver Spatial Audio and up to 20 hours of battery life as well. You’ll find a stainless steel frame, mesh canopy, telescoping arms, and anodized aluminum ear cups to deliver a pair of headphones only Apple can.

Score one of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro 2 at $169 (Reg. $249)

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped. Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179.

Cradle your MacBook in Twelve South’s BookArc Flex stand at the $37 Amazon low (Reg. $50)

Today we are tracking a rare deal on the Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook stand down at $37.45 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $50 and still fetching as much directly from Twelve South, this is the latest iteration of the brand’s BookArc MacBook stand seeing a solid 25% price drop. While today’s deal is only live on the black edition, it makes for a sweet desktop accessory for folks rocking the Space Black and Space Gray machines, or even just those with pops of black accenting their office decor. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well.

Update: Amazon has now dropped pricing on both the 4-pack and single AirTag listings to $74.98 and $24, respectively. Rarely even below $79 and $25, these are easily among the best we have ever tracked at Amazon. More details in original post below.

Amazon is once again offering the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $739

Today we are tracking the lowest price of entry into Apple’s new 13-inch iPad Air M2 models in new condition yet. While you will find open-box listings on the 13-inch model starting around $689.99 shipped at Best Buy, Amazon has now dropped the brand new units to $738.99 shipped in all four colors. Regularly $799, this is $9 under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we have tracked for any brand new 13-inch M2 iPad Air since release in May of this year. You will indeed find discounted pricing across the lineup, including the Wi-Fi + Cell models and the more affordable 11-inch configurations, but this is indeed the lowest we have seen yet for a 13-incher.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple Watch Series 9 nearly $100 off again starting from $300

Apple’s 10th anniversary wearables are all but imminent with a late 2024 debut and subsequent launch expected at this point. It might very well be an exciting year for Apple Watch – some reports suggest it might be getting bigger to accommodate Apple Intelligence features, and otherwise suggest it won’t be as radical a redesign as some might hope. Either way, prices on the new Apple Watch 10 certainly aren’t going to be anything like the $99 discounts we are now tracking once again across the current-generation Series 9 lineup you’ll find below. And Series 9 will remain a more than viable option for years to come, ready to receive watchOS 11 later this fall, and is now at a price you’ll have wait (more than likely) over a year to see on the upcoming Series 10 variants. Hit the jump for a closer look at how pricing breaks down.

You’ll even find $99 price drops live once again on the GPS + Cell stainless steel case models like this 45mm variant at $649.99 shipped.

Level Lock+ Connect might be the best Apple Home Key smart lock out there, now at $297 lows ($50+ off)

While you will find the standard issue model with the Wi-Fi access starting at $264 right now, if you’re looking for complete remote control, live activity data, and remote access management, the Level Lock+ Connect with Wi-Fi down at $296.65 shipped in three colors is where it’s at. This price is also now matched over at Best Buy. This is a regularly $349 smart lock at over $50 off the going rate to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked on it. The matte black, bronze, and chrome models are all now at new Amazon all-time lows as well.

M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell deals and more: 13-inch now $110 off, 256GB all-time low, more from $928

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

