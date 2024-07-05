This fall’s Apple Watch Series 10 is reportedly going plus size. While the Ultra model stays the same, the two standard Apple Watch sizes are expected to grow significantly: moving from 41mm and 45mm cases to 45mm and 49mm.

Why the change? Perhaps Apple has seen strong customer satisfaction around the Ultra model’s larger display, and assumes that bigger will prove better.

In thinking about the Apple Watch’s future, though, I’ve started to wonder if Apple Intelligence may be part of the answer.

The most popular product being bypassed by Apple Intelligence

Out of all of Apple’s devices, the most popular product line missing out on Apple Intelligence is the Apple Watch. The full list of AI-compatible devices features iPhones, Macs, and iPads, but notably no Watch, Vision Pro, or HomePod.

The Watch is by far the most successful of the three products being left out of the Apple Intelligence story. And so the curious reports about the new Series 10 Watch getting bigger has me wondering what’s prompted the change.

Assessing the rumors about Apple’s new Watch

There are a handful of features and changes that have been rumored for the new Series 10 Watch. Besides the aforementioned size upgrades, the new Watch is expected to include:

a blood pressure sensor for detecting hypertension

a sleep apnea sensor is also possible

new display technology that should improve battery efficiency

There’s no guarantee that all of these changes happen with the Series 10 Watch. However, if they do, can these features alone explain the size upgrades?

I’m not sure they can. New health sensors will require space inside the Watch’s small enclosure, of course. But the new display tech could mean that the Watch’s battery can get even smaller for the same performance, or at least stay the same size despite needing to power a larger display.

The health sensors and battery optimizations could theoretically offset each other when it comes to additional space needs. They don’t appear to, on their own at least, merit the larger Watch sizes.

Apple Intelligence on the Watch

Perhaps, in addition to new sensors and other internal changes, Apple is prepping for a future where Apple Intelligence comes to the Series 10 Watch.

Right now, the major limiting factor keeping current Watch models from supporting Apple Intelligence is its chip. The S-class Watch chip is massively underpowered for Apple Intelligence’s current spec requirements. However, a larger Watch could in theory house a more powerful chip.

If Apple needs additional processing power and a beefed up Neural Engine to power, say, a more capable Siri experience on the Watch, it could benefit from more room inside the Watch’s enclosure.

Not only would a physically larger chip need more space, but the thermal management that accompanies a more powerful chip could also be a factor.

The Apple Watch’s absence from this year’s Apple Intelligence story is likely to be remedied by Apple as soon as possible. It’s a safe bet that WWDC 2025 will bring word of the expansion of Apple Intelligence to new devices.

A next-gen Apple Watch chip being added to this year’s Series 10 models means that, when WWDC rolls around and Apple unveils watchOS 12, it can talk about supported Apple Intelligence features, because there will be a Watch on the market with powerful enough hardware to run the update.

Wrap-up

My thoughts are entirely speculation, of course, and in September we’ll know one way or another what Apple’s plans for the Series 10 Watch are.

However, if there isn’t a notable chip upgrade in the Series 10, it could indicate a long wait ahead before the Watch gets any Apple Intelligence features. And I hope, for the Watch’s sake, that doesn’t happen.

What do you think? Why might Apple be supersizing its Series 10 models? Let us know in the comments.