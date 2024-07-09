Temple Run: Legends and more coming to Apple Arcade in August

Apple is continuing its monthly release cycle for Apple Arcade launches and now it’s shared what’s coming in August. The popular Temple Run series will see a new release as the headliner with two more titles expanding the available games.

Apple detailed the new games in a Newsroom post:

Three exciting new games land on Apple Arcade next month — Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Castle Crumble.

Temple Run: Legends is set to launch on August 1. Apple highlights it’s the first game in the franchise to include a “level-based runner” mode.

The other title coming to the platform will be Vampire Survivors+. And slated for an August 29 release, Castle Crumble will be the newest release for Vision Pro.

Here’s how Imangi Studios describes the upcoming Temple Run: Legends:

Run, swim, jump, and join a legion of heroes in Temple Run: Legends. In addition to the classic infinite run mode, players can explore ancient Aperion with fresh gameplay modes, dynamic challenges and rewards, and over 500 levels in story mode. Players should prepare to traverse exciting climates, interact with fascinating inhabitants and creatures, and encounter a unique, all-new cast of characters as they conquer their next adventure.

Apple notes fresh updates will be coming in July to games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sonic Racing, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, WHAT THE CAR?, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, Snake.io, and more.

Read all the details in Apple’s announcement. And keep up with everything you can play in our complete Apple Arcade guide: