Delta retro game emulator for iPhone has over 10M users, iPad version rolling out

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 10 2024 - 1:15 pm PT
We knew the retro game emulator app Delta was popular, but over 10 million users on iPhone alone? That’s the stat that the team behind Delta shared today alongside the latest news about availability on iPad.

10 million players and counting

“The first major Delta update is here and is fully optimized for iPad! Delta 1.6 is available now in AltStore PAL and soon in the App Store – complete with our new 100% legal logo,” the team announced. “And for our 10M+ users already playing Delta on iPhone, we’ve got plenty more for you too!”

iPad-specific features

Delta for iPad comes with features exclusive to iPadOS, including support for Handoff from iPhone, opening multiple Delta windows, and even playing Delta in Stage Manager or in Split View. That’s in addition to each console skin being optimized for the iPad and full-screen game support. Be sure to throw in an iPad gaming controller and cooling fan for the full effect.

Something for everyone

As teased, Delta 1.6 also brings new features and updates to the iPhone version. These include additional app icon options for past and current Patreon members, a new long-press menu button gesture for performing common actions, and melonDS core 0.9.5 support for better DS game compatibility and more.

Delta 1.6 will soon be in the App Store for non-EU users and is available now in the AltStore PAL marketplace for EU users.

