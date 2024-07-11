Apple recently reintroduced the Beats Pill wireless speaker with a new, redesigned and improved model. And to promote the product’s comeback, the company also brought back the classic Beats campaign starring the Beats Pill Characters, also known as the “Beats Pill Dude.”

The Beats Pill Dudes are back

The Beats Pill speaker was first introduced in 2012, even before Apple acquired Beats. At the time, Beats introduced an advertising campaign that portrayed the Beats Pill speakers as living characters. The original Pill Dudes were voiced by Tichina Arnold, Eminem, and Chris Rock.

In the commercials, the “Dudes” made jokes about the pop music universe and also about the Beats speaker’s features. In one of the ads, Nicki Minaj interacts with one of the Beats Pill Dudes. The characters also interacted with superstars in short interviews. The success was such that Beats started selling Pill Dude-shaped holders for its speaker.

Now that Beats Pill is back, Apple has decided to revive the classic campaign to promote the new generation of the speaker. There are four different new ads starring the Beats Pill Dudes currently airing. One of them makes fun of the new Beats Pill generation by calling the Dude characters “Nepo Babies.” Other ads promote features such as the 24-hour battery life and water resistance.

It’s definitely nice to see Apple acknowledge the past success of the Beats Pill campaign and use it to promote the new version – which is honestly one of Beats’ coolest products. All the new ads can be found on the official Beats YouTube channel. Now the only thing missing is for Apple to also bring back the Dude-shaped speaker holder.

The new Beats Pill costs $149 in the US, and you can read the full review here on 9to5Mac.

