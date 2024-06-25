Following the release of new Beats products this month, Apple on Tuesday launched an update for the Beats app for Android. The latest version of the app includes support for the newly released Beats Solo Buds and the Beats Pill speaker.

Beats app for Android

As noted by @aaronp613, the update adds support for the new Beats Solo Buds released earlier this month and the Beats Pill, which was announced today.

With the Beats app, Android users can easily pair and manage their accessories. The app provides controls for things like Noise Cancellation, Equalization, Sound Profiles, real-time location, and more.

Interestingly, the Beats app on Android also provides a way to install new firmware updates on Beats accessories when available. Currently, there’s no way to force firmware updates on Beats accessories in iOS, so iPhone and iPad users must wait until the system decides the best time to download and install such updates.

The Beats app for Android is also compatible with Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX, and Beats Pill+.

Get connected quickly with simple one-touch pairing and gain easy access to battery status and settings. You can even create unique Android widgets for your Beats, or locate them on a map if you happen to misplace them. The Beats app also keeps your headphones and speakers up to date with the latest firmware, so you know you’re getting the very best Beats experience.

You can download the Beats app for free from the Google Play Store. It requires an Android device running version 9.0 or later.

