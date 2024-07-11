Tim Cook explains what he thinks Vision Pro is good for

Apple Vision Pro launches in the UK this Friday, July 12, so Tim Cook has been busy talking up the product in the press. In a new interview with The Sun, he explains what he thinks the device is good for—and even shares that he is still using Vision Pro every single day.

Daily use?

Back in August 2023, months before Vision Pro became available in the US, Cook shared on an earnings call—almost in passing—that he used the device daily.

He reiterates that’s still true in this new interview. Sean Keach writes:

So what is Tim – a tech genius worth billions of dollars, who runs a company valued at trillions of dollars – doing with his Vision Pro? A lot, it turns out, because he tells me he’s donning the headset every single day.

Entertainment seems to dominate Cook’s use

Unsurprisingly, Cook’s explanation of how he uses Vision Pro seemed to center largely on its biggest strength: entertainment and media consumption.

On sports viewing:

“Some people thought it would be like sitting courtside, which would be incredibly special because most of us don’t sit courtside at a game,” Tim said. “But it’s better than that. It’s almost as if you’re on the court, and you’re face to face with the players. It feels like you are there. You’re face to face with the net.”

On general TV viewing:

“I began to use it to screen entertainment. I watched the third season of Ted Lasso on the Vision Pro,” Tim says, proudly. “I just screened a new show – that’s coming out this week – last night on Vision Pro.”

On spatial photos and videos:

“It’s an emotional experience…because when you begin to experience your photographs in the Vision Pro, it’s almost like you’re there again.”

What about ‘spatial computing’?

Cook explains that he uses the device for productivity too, but here he stops short of going into much detail. His only explanation in the interview is that using multiple windows is great.

“When you’re working in multiple screens, like so many of us do, the multitasking is so much more efficient on Vision Pro. Because you can take various windows and put them around your physical space.”

9to5Mac’s Take

Any look into the computing habits of an Apple executive is always of interest, but Cook’s explanation of his Vision Pro usage doesn’t inspire much confidence. As anyone who has used the device knows, it can be amazing for entertainment. But spatial computing?

Cook’s multi-window angle is fine, but I’d love to hear more detail from the exec. If not him, perhaps someone like Craig Federighi could outline how they’re using Vision Pro.

The general consensus is that Vision Pro is a powerful device that can deliver unique entertainment experiences, but beyond that, it’s hard to view the product as a true computer.

How are you using the Vision Pro? What does ‘spatial computing’ look like for you? Let us know in the comments.