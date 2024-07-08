Tim Cook talks Apple Vision Pro as spatial computing goes down under

After launching in the United States in February, Apple Vision Pro is now making its way around the world for international customers. As part of the marketing push, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with EFTM’s Trevor Long for an exclusive interview.
First key takeaway? Tim’s trademark “good morning!” translates well to “good day!” for the Aussie crowd.
