Vision Pro pre-orders open today in five more countries

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 28 2024 - 4:21 am PT
Vision Pro pre-orders open today in five more countries, just as the first customers in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore take delivery of theirs.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will be able to pre-order the spatial computer later today, and take delivery in a fortnight’s time …

Apple made the availability announcement earlier this month.

Sales are being slightly staggered, with China, Japan, and Singapore first in line – and Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK following close behind.

For China, Japan, and Singapore, pre-orders opened on June 14, and have gone on sale today.

For Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK, pre-orders open today, and will be available from July 12.

We’ve this morning seen photos of customers trying and buying Vision Pro in China, Japan, and Singapore.

Other recent Vision Pro news:

Photo: Apple

