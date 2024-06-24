It’s been consistently reported that Apple has been struggling to develop a lower-cost version of the Vision Pro, and that the solution might need to be a tethered Apple Vision product – with either an iPhone or a Mac providing the required processing power.

While some may see that as a big deal, there are three reasons why I’d consider it an acceptable compromise to bring the price down to a more affordable level …

Vision Pro is already a tethered device

First, let’s start with the fact that Vision Pro is already a tethered device. Apple opted to have the battery be an external one, via a cable connection, in order to help tackle the weight challenge posed by the device. Being tethered to an iPhone rather than a battery doesn’t strike me as a huge deal – unless it needs to be tethered to both an iPhone and a battery.

The latter seems unlikely, as that would be even less Apple-like than the external battery. Most likely the company will opt for a small internal battery which can then be topped up by a tethered device.

But if Apple can balance out some of the tech in the existing devices with a small battery, and also use lighter (and cheaper) materials to reduce the weight, that approach could work.

iPhone tethering is no big deal

I’m a big fan of Viture XR glasses, and that’s become my primary way to watch video. The glasses aren’t a spatial computer, rather an external monitor (or set of monitors), so need to be tethered to an iPhone or Mac.

I absolutely love having a projector-sized display wherever I am, in a lightweight device which is super-comfortable to wear for movie durations (unlike Vision Pro). For video use, I normally have it tethered to my iPhone, and have not found that to be an issue in the slightest.

Viture uses a MagSafe-like connector for the glasses, just in case you forget the tether, and I’ve occasionally found that a handy feature – most often when turning over in bed while watching a movie. I’d expect Apple to do the same.

Mac tethering would be a minor pain

I’ve said that for me the primary appeal of Vision Pro is to use it either as a Mac replacement, or (more likely) sophisticated Mac monitor system, when travelling.

I’m writing this sitting at a fairly large desk, with a 49-inch monitor in front of me. Assuming there’s a way for work to be stored on wirelessly connected external drives, then I could potentially replace my Mac and monitor with one highly portable device. I’d then need a desk only large enough for my keyboard, and could have as many virtual monitors as I want, of any size or shape, and change my configuration to suit my current needs. Instead of having to travel with multiple devices to create a three-monitor setup for working away from home, I could have the virtual monitor setup of my choice without carrying anything more than Vision Pro, keyboard, and an external drive. Even, as Apple’s video suggests, on a train or plane. That’s a very cool idea. Indeed, I would even go so far as to say that fitting a Mac and giant displays into a headset is the killer app we’ve all been waiting for.

That would be especially welcome when I’m going away for a weekend, and want to be able to maximize my time in a location by travelling on a Thursday night and working remotely on the Friday to be ready to hit the city (or dance floor) that evening. We’ll need to wait and see whether iPhone tethering is practical for this, or whether I’d need to bring my MacBook.

But for longer trips, I’d likely want my Mac anyway, and even if all my Mac usage were to be via the headset, then having to take the laptop with me is not a big deal to me. For work use I’d be sat at a desk or table, with physical keyboard and trackpad, so having the Mac on the desk with me is not an issue.

So personally I’d happily buy a tethered Apple Vision product; how about you? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo by Bram Van Oost on Unsplash