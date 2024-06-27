Apple Vision Pro still lacks an official YouTube app, and while Google has already confirmed its plans to build a visionOS app, users still have to rely on Safari to watch online videos on Apple’s $3,500 headset. Luckily, Juno – a third-party app – brings a better YouTube experience to Vision Pro users. Now the app has been updated with many new features, including 360-degree video support.

Juno takes the YouTube experience to the next level on Apple Vision Pro

As announced by developer Christian Selig in a blog post, Juno 2.0 brings many features that users have been waiting for. Firstly, there’s a new interface that takes better advantage of visionOS. The tab bar has been redesigned and it’s now much faster to switch between menus.

But certainly one of the most interesting new features is the support for immersive videos. Juno users can now watch 180º and 360º YouTube videos on Apple Vision Pro. The app even uses Apple’s Metal engine to AI upscale 4K videos to 6K. There are some limitations, such as the maximum framerate of 30 fps, but the feature looks impressive nonetheless.

The app has also been rewritten to run faster, support better window resizing, and even remember your settings between videos. You can also use Siri to ask Juno to adjust the playback speed or skip to a specific time in the video.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t seem happy with developers creating third-party apps for its platform, so it’s unclear whether the company will eventually take down the app using its own methods. But for now, Juno remains the best way to watch YouTube videos on the Apple Vision Pro.

You can download the app from the Vision Pro App Store for a one-off cost of $4.99.

