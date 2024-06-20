 Skip to main content

Gaming on Vision Pro grows with two new spatial titles in Apple Arcade

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 20 2024 - 7:26 am PT
Contrary to all of its competitors in the VR headset space, the Apple Vision Pro hasn’t had much of a gaming story. Slowly, though, additional spatial titles keep getting added to Apple Arcade, including two new ones Apple just announced.

Build cities and race go-karts in Vision Pro

Available today, Warped Kart Racers is coming to Vision Pro with a spatial mode that lets you use your hands to steer, drift, and throw objects in the kart-based racer where you play as animation characters from series like Family Guy and King of the Hill.

Then coming on July 3, Cityscapes: Sim Builder will enable a new way to experience and interact with the cities you create. You’ll get a bird’s-eye view of everything happening in your town at any given time, and can make additions and changes to the town using Vision Pro’s hand tracking features.

Both of these titles have previously been available on Apple Arcade, but they’re coming to the Vision Pro for the first time as spatial titles.

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple says there are more than a dozen spatial titles currently available on Apple Arcade—a small number, but one that is not dissimilar to the amount of immersive video content currently available. With both types of media, Apple seems to be adding new content over time, but not nearly as quickly as some users might hope.

