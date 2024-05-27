VR role-playing game ‘Demeo’ now available for Apple Vision Pro

When Apple Vision Pro was announced last year, some developers demonstrated their apps and games coming to the platform – this was the case with the popular VR role-playing game “Demeo.” The good news is that Demeo is now available on the visionOS App Store.

VR game ‘Demeo’ now available for Vision Pro

Demeo is “a cross-platform cooperative adventure for up to four players that recreates all of the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil.” There are four heroes available, each with different abilities. It mixes augmented and virtual reality, creating a unique gameplay where players can feel like they’re part of the game.

Demeo was originally released for Oculus Quest in 2021 and then ported to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 in 2023. And now, Apple Vision Pro owners can also experience the game.

“We are thrilled to bring the complete game of Demeo to Apple Vision Pro, and have optimized the title for the device’s powerful hand- and eye-tracking for incredible gameplay,” said Tommy Palm, CEO and founder of Resolution Games.

Players can choose between two different modes. One of them opens the game in a 2D window, so you can play with your friends and still multitask. There’s also a fully immersive mode that takes advantage of the Vision Pro’s VR capabilities. Demeo works with hand tracking and game controllers, so players can choose what works best for them.

It’s worth noting that Demeo was already available for iPad and Mac – and a single purchase grants you the game for all Apple platforms. Demeo costs $39.99, and you can buy it from the App Store.

