When Apple unveiled Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 in June, the company highlighted the device’s potential for different categories, from productivity to entertainment – and that includes gaming. Since Vision Pro won’t be available in stores until 2024, we don’t know which apps will be available for it. But game studio Resolution has announced that it has plans to bring the popular role-playing game “Demeo” to Apple’s mixed reality headset.

Demeo coming to Apple Vision Pro

For those unfamiliar, Demeo is “a cross-platform cooperative adventure for up to four players that recreates all of the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil.” There are four heroes available, each with different abilities.

But the most interesting part of the game is that it mixes augmented reality with virtual reality, creating a unique gameplay where players can feel like they’re part of the game.

Demeo was originally released for Oculus Quest in 2021 and then ported to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 earlier this year. And next year, those who buy an Apple Vision Pro may be able to enjoy the game on Apple’s new device. Resolution Games has confirmed that a version of Demeo for visionOS is in “active development” with “controller-free play.”

Paul Brady, cofounder and president of Resolution Games, highlighted how the company wants to take advantage of mixed reality technologies to revolutionize the industry. “It’s the interaction between the real and the virtual that truly makes MR magical, and few real world things are quite as interactive as the human hand,” the executive said.

There are also plans to release a “flat” version for the Mac in the future, but other details remain unclear at this point.

More about visionOS

If you’re a developer working on apps and games for visionOS, you can apply to receive an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit via the Apple Developer website. Apple says the new device will be launched in the US in early 2024.