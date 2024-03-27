Update, March 27: In an email, Apple confirmed that these three games will launch on Apple Arcade on March 28.

Apple Arcade brings high quality games to Apple Vision Pro on day one. Apple highlights that over 250 titles are available with 12 specifically designed for a spatial experience on visionOS. Apple Vision Pro will soon gain three more games through Arcade including Spire Blast in spatial.

Per Apple’s newsroom post in February:

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City by Land & Sea/Snowman — Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within as Alto’s mysterious world intersects with the player’s room.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees by Broken Rules — Embark on a beautiful, heartfelt adventure where a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding. Players will experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on the way real gibbons swing through the trees.

Spire Blast by Orbital Knight — Mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes have risen all over the kingdom and are appearing in the player’s room. With an ever-hungry dragon companion, players will walk around the towers to line up their best shots and use their wits and skills to collapse them and emerge victorious.

Spire Blast (pictured above) joins the two titles seen below:

Looking for more to do on Vision Pro, or still waiting to get your hands on the headset? See a rundown of spatial gaming through Apple Arcade on Apple Vision Pro here.