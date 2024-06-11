Apple briefly showed us a glimpse of an upcoming Blackmagic camera designed specifically for shooting Vision Pro immersive video during yesterday’s keynote.

The company has now shared a few images of the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, which appears to be based on the URSA Cine 12K …

Blackmagic has said that the camera is still in the development phase, but shared some images and specs.

Introducing Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive! New camera in development, designed to capture content for Apple Vision Pro with 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye, 16 stops of dynamic range for 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content and more! Available later in 2024.

Based on the photos and some of the specs, it looks to be based on the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K, which sells for $14,995 without a lens.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is a revolution in digital film with a new large format RGBW 36 x 24mm sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range. This revolutionary model also includes interchangeable lens mounts, a dedicated assist station with a second 5″ HDR LCD touchscreen, built in ND filters and industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections. Blackmagic URSA Cine comes with a massive 8TB of removable high performance media storage built in and also includes high speed 10G Ethernet and Wifi for fast media upload and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud.

But without knowing the exact feature set, and the cost of that twin lens, it’s hard to predict what the cost of the Cine Immersive edition may be.

Check out a few more images below – including a drone mount (tap/click to view full size).

Photos: Blackmagic