The first customers outside the US have been able to buy Vision Pro this morning, and Apple has shared photos from stores in three countries.

The photos show the demo zones set up for customers to try the spatial computer, as well as some of those taking delivery of the device …

Apple announced earlier this month that Vision Pro would go on sale in eight more countries shortly, with China, Japan, and Singapore first in line. Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will follow on July 12.

The company has today shared photos from Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore (below).

Today, Apple Vision Pro arrived in Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore […] Apple team members celebrated with the first customers in these countries and regions to explore this revolutionary product and participate in a guided demo experience that’s only available at Apple Retail.

Demo area in Singapore:

Waiting in line for a demo in Beijing:

Staff offering demo headsets to customers in Tokyo:

Apple’s retail head Deirdre O’Brien is seen in the Beijing store.

Check out more photos below (tap/click to enlarge).

Photos: Apple