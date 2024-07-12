 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ renews Presumed Innocent for a second season, touts record-breaking viewership

Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 12 2024
Apple’s TV show and movies streaming service, Apple TV+, today announced that it has renewed the limited series Presumed Innocent for a second season.

The first season of the show stars Jake Gyllenhaal in a story based off the popular novel of the same name. The first season is set to wrap up its eight-episode run with a finale on July 24. The renewal announcement is a bit of a shock given the show was originally set up as a limited series …

By all tangible and intangible measures, Presumed Innocent has been a big hit for the service, so it’s not surprising that Apple wants to keep the franchise going.

In a statement to Variety, in fact, Apple described Presumed Innocent as its most-watched drama ever. (The company still declines to release numbers to back up these claims.)

The renewal will see the second season cover an entirely new case, seemingly separate from the first season’s narrative.

Executive producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are still attached. It is not yet confirmed if Gyllenhaal will be returning.

If you haven’t started watching the show yet, you can catch up now with two weeks until the murder mystery concludes. Presumed Innocent was previously adapted as a movie starring Harrison Ford; viewers of the show are waiting to see if the series adaptation will follow the same ending.

