We’ve covered many stories of people getting their Apple devices back after losing them for days or even months in challenging situations, and something like this happened to Jared Brick. After losing his Apple Watch in the Caribbean over a year ago, Apple’s Find My helped Brick get his hands back on his watch – and it’s still working.

Apple Watch lost in the ocean recovered after a year

Brick told his story in a video he posted on YouTube. According to him, it all happened during a trip to the Caribbean in June 2022 to celebrate his son’s birthday. Brick says he bought new Apple Watches for himself and his son, so that his son could communicate with him at any time, even without a phone nearby.

The owner of the Apple Watch says that he used to go scuba diving twice a day without taking the watch off his wrist – after all, the Apple Watch is certified as water resistant to depths of up to 50 meters. But one day, after returning from a dive, Brick realized that his Apple Watch was no longer on his wrist.

“I’m wearing it and poof, its gone, slide off my wrist and into the water. I didn’t realize it at the time, so distracted by the true beauty of that place,” said Brick.

He then used Apple’s Find My to mark the device as lost. Brick admits that he had always fantasized about someone finding the Apple Watch and returning it to him, although he didn’t believe it would actually happen. But it did.

In December last year, he received a voicemail from someone in the Caribbean claiming to have found his Apple Watch. The device was still working, and thanks to Find My, it showed a message with Brick’s phone number. The person sent the Apple Watch back to its owner in California, who confirmed that it was his lost watch and that it was indeed working.

“So amazing, so big thank you to Jonathan in the Caribbean for finding it, contacting me, shipping it back to me and for Apple for making such an amazing technology that works,” Brick celebrated after getting his Apple Watch back.

Apple’s Find My to the rescue

Last year, we published two similar stories involving the Apple Watch. In one of them, a man lost his watch during a schooner trip. In another case, a 9to5Mac reader lost his Apple Watch Ultra after diving into a lake. Find My helped them both recover their Apple Watch.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s Find My works even offline by sending signals to other Apple devices nearby. That’s why it’s important to make sure the feature is enabled on your devices.