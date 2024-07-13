Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Trump a ‘rapid recovery’ after rally shooting

Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to tonight’s shooting that took place at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family,” Cook wrote in a post on X. “I strongly condemn this violence.”

In the middle of a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today, a gunman opened fire. In a post on social media, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

According to multiple reports, one rallygoer was killed in the shooting, while two others are in serious condition. The suspected gunman is also dead. Trump is “fine,” according to his campaign.

Cook and Trump had a number of interactions during the former president’s time in the White House. The Apple CEO met with and earned praise from Trump multiple times, while also criticizing his policies and the January 6 insurrection.

Cook has long stated his belief that it’s much better to be involved in the conversation, particularly when you disagree, than it is to be on the sidelines.

Other responses from tech executives

Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on Threads:

Praying for a quick recovery for President Trump. This is such a sad day for our country. Political violence undermines democracy and must always be condemned.

In a post on X, Elon Musk:

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery. Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai:

I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky:

I’m horrified by today’s political violence, and I’m thankful President Trump wasn’t seriously injured. My thoughts are with him and his family.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella:

There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event.