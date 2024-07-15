 Skip to main content

Best Apple Prime Day deals 2024: M4 iPad Pro, M3 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods, more

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | Jul 15 2024 - 9:00 pm PT
The best Apple Prime Day deals are now rolling with some of the most notable discounts our deal experts at 9to5Toys have ever tracked on the latest gear. Not only has the M3 MacBook Air dropped even lower than we expected with new all-time lows on both the entry-level models and the 16GB variants, but we are also tracking some of the best deals ever on the new M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and as much as $500 in savings on M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. The deals then move through to AirPods Max and some of its closest competitors from the likes of Sony and Bose alongside a massive Nomad sale, Amazon’s in-house tech, e-bikes, and much more. Head below for the best Apple Prime Day deals and be sure to check back as we will be updating this collection constantly over the next 48 hours.

Amazon’s Prime Day landing page will be featuring a rotating selection of price drops across every product category, including Apple gear and smart home products, smart TVs, e-bikes, gaming gear, and its in-house tech, just to name a few. The summer Prime Day event is slated to run from 12:00 a.m. PT on July 16 and run straight through until end of day on July 17 with a refreshed selection of offers every few hours – there’s really no telling how long any of the best deals will last, so jump on them while you can.

Amazon is already delivering some phenomenal price drops across Apple’s lineup of sought-after tech. From the latest M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models right though to the new M4 iPad Pro and a whole lot more. We will be updating this selection of deals every hour or so from now through July 17.

Mac deals

iPad deals

AirPods deals 

Apple Watch deals

Prime Day Headphone deals

General tech Prime Day deals

Featured Deals: The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech

The Amazon gear Prime Day deals are now live with some insane price drops on its in-house tech. You’re looking at massive deals on its brand new All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, alongside absolute steals on its Echo Buds starting from just $25. That’s on top of the Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, Echo Show and Echo Pop speakers from just $18, and more.  

Prime Day e-bike and EV deals

Prime Day power station deals

Featured Deals: On top of the dest Apple Prime Day deals, Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well. 

  • Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $900 (Reg. $1,400)
    • With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
  • Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,190 (Reg. $1,700)
    • With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
  • Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $300 (Reg. $500)
    • With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
  • Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900)
    • With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
  • Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600)
    • With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

Prime Day PC gaming gear deals

best 4th of July smart TV deals

Prime Day smart TV deals

Head over to our master Prime Day smart TV roundup for even more deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day start on July 16, 2024 and runs through until end of day on July 17. It is a 48 hour deal event that spans every product category and multiple retailers, although the main action comes by way of Amazon itself.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

Well, that’s what we are to take care of. The best Prime Day deals span the latest and greatest from Apple right through to previous generation machines, smart home gear, smart TVs, e-bikes, gaming gear, and much more. The best Apple Prime Day deals have indeed arrived.

What are the best Apple Prime Day deals?

This year we are tracking a host of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest releases, including the M3 MacBook Air, M3 MacBook Pro, M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, the latest AirPods Pro 2, and much more. We are even seeing deals on Apple Pencil, iMac, and accessories from Apple.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals?

Our deal experts at 9to5Toys take care of all of that for you. The main Prime Day landing page will featuring a costly routing collection of massive price drops, so be sure to stay locked 9to5Toys and our social feeds for up to the minute details on the best Prime Day deals.

