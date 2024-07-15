The best Apple Prime Day deals are now rolling with some of the most notable discounts our deal experts at 9to5Toys have ever tracked on the latest gear. Not only has the M3 MacBook Air dropped even lower than we expected with new all-time lows on both the entry-level models and the 16GB variants, but we are also tracking some of the best deals ever on the new M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and as much as $500 in savings on M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. The deals then move through to AirPods Max and some of its closest competitors from the likes of Sony and Bose alongside a massive Nomad sale, Amazon’s in-house tech, e-bikes, and much more. Head below for the best Apple Prime Day deals and be sure to check back as we will be updating this collection constantly over the next 48 hours.
Best Apple Prime Day deals and more
Amazon’s Prime Day landing page will be featuring a rotating selection of price drops across every product category, including Apple gear and smart home products, smart TVs, e-bikes, gaming gear, and its in-house tech, just to name a few. The summer Prime Day event is slated to run from 12:00 a.m. PT on July 16 and run straight through until end of day on July 17 with a refreshed selection of offers every few hours – there’s really no telling how long any of the best deals will last, so jump on them while you can.
Prime Day Apple deals
Amazon is already delivering some phenomenal price drops across Apple’s lineup of sought-after tech. From the latest M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models right though to the new M4 iPad Pro and a whole lot more. We will be updating this selection of deals every hour or so from now through July 17.
Mac deals
- Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air just hit its best prices ever from $849, 16GB from $1,249
- Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks
- Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just dropped even lower, now back at $1,399 ($200 off)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits $799 Amazon all-time low in all colors
- Early Prime Day deal has Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac starting from $1,150 in all colors
- Apple’s 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150 ($149 off), more from $690
iPad deals
- Just about every Apple M4 iPad Pro config just hit the best Amazon price ever for Prime Day with deals from $899
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon low at $729
- Is the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture the nicest iPad on the planet? Now $155 off
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $739 (All colors)
- Best Buy Black Friday in July sale now live! Up $600 off iPads
- Score the second-best price ever on Apple’s current iPad 10 from $319 shipped
- Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable option starting at $61
- Apple Pencil Pro with Find My now down at $112 in open-box, or $119 new
AirPods deals
- Here’s another chance to score the best price ever for AirPods Max at $398 (Reg. $549)
Apple Watch deals
- Just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration is now down at $729 (Reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 9 $100 off starting from $299: GPS + Cell, steel models, and more
Prime Day Headphone deals
- Beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $300 ($98 off)
- Best price ever for AirPods Max at $398 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $549)
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC Wireless Headphones at $250 ($130 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit $349 Amazon low (Reg. $429)
- New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $120 Amazon low ($110 off)?
General tech Prime Day deals
- Nomad sale now live up to 50% off! iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more from $20
- Prime Day deal drops new Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker to $80 (All-time low)
- Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC outdoor string lights at $35 (Reg. $50)
- Upgrade your workflow with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33 (Save 28%)
- TEAMGROUP’s 1TB 160MB/s microSD card at just $66 (Reg. $80)
- Don’t miss 50% off ORIA’s 51-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set at $19 (Amazon low)
- Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is now $50 off at $100 ahead of Prime Day
- Journey Prime Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, cases, more
- Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more
Featured Deals: The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.
- Roborock S8 Max Ultra$1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $950 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock Q Revo Pro $700 (Reg. $1,000)
- Roborock Q Revo S $600 (Reg. $800)
- Also available at Target
- Roborock Q5 Max+ $350 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
The Amazon gear Prime Day deals are now live with some insane price drops on its in-house tech. You’re looking at massive deals on its brand new All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, alongside absolute steals on its Echo Buds starting from just $25. That’s on top of the Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, Echo Show and Echo Pop speakers from just $18, and more.
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $35 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Fire TV Stick Lite $15 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 (Reg. $140)
- All-new 2024 wireless Ring video Doorbell Pro sees first deal at $150 (Reg. $230)
- Echo Show 8 smart display with Matter/Thread hits $85 low (Reg. $150)
- Add Alexa to your car for $25 with this Early Prime Day deal on Echo Auto (55% off)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system now starts at $160 (All-time low)
- Score the All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam at just $20 (50% off)
- All-time low on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet from $140 ($120 off)
- And even more…
Prime Day e-bike and EV deals
- ENGWE’s Engine Pro e-bike now $600 off with 9to5Toys-exclusive deal for return $799 low
- Lectric’s Dog Days of Summer sale takes up to $308 off e-bike bundles with add-on choices, starting from $999
- MOD BIKES summer sale is taking up to $1,000 off e-bikes for all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles starting at $2,999 ($300 off), plus sidecar add-ons
- New MOD Black 3 e-bike comes upgraded with full suspension for all-terrain adventures at $2,999 low (Save $500)
- Rad Power extends sale taking up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories starting from $1,099
- Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off early Prime Day discounts starting from $1,725
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at return $800 low, more EVs from $265
Prime Day power station deals
- Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations and bundles from $249
- Amazon offers limited-time deals on Bluetti power stations starting from $522 ahead of Prime Day
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options
- EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at return $989 low (Save $1,109)
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit with mountable solar panels hits new $979 low (Reg. $1,399)
- Amazon cuts prices on Jackery power stations to new and return lows starting from $90 ahead of Prime Day
- ALLPOWERS Prime Day sale takes 50% off power stations, bundles, more from $79 – with extra ways to save
- Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station falls 50% to new limited-time $2,500 low
Featured Deals: On top of the dest Apple Prime Day deals, Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.
- Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $900 (Reg. $1,400)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,190 (Reg. $1,700)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $300 (Reg. $500)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
Prime Day PC gaming gear deals
- Score Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops up to $300 in savings
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at $349 ($150 off)
- AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $328 (45% off)
- Meta Quest 3 VR headset at $420 on Newegg (All-time low)
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)
- Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $100 on Amazon (All-time low)
- Save 46% on the wireless Glorious GMMK Numpad at $65 shipped today (All-time low)
Prime Day smart TV deals
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $210 (Reg. $350)
- TCL 50-inch Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- TCL 75-inch QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- TCL 98-inch QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
- Hisense 100-inch Class U7 4K UHD Google Smart TV $2,298 (Reg. $5,000)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1,400 (Reg. $1,700+)
- LG 2024 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- LG 2024 77-inch Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
- LG 2024 65-inch OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,400)
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Head over to our master Prime Day smart TV roundup for even more deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off.
Amazon Prime Day start on July 16, 2024 and runs through until end of day on July 17. It is a 48 hour deal event that spans every product category and multiple retailers, although the main action comes by way of Amazon itself.
Well, that’s what we are to take care of. The best Prime Day deals span the latest and greatest from Apple right through to previous generation machines, smart home gear, smart TVs, e-bikes, gaming gear, and much more. The best Apple Prime Day deals have indeed arrived.
This year we are tracking a host of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest releases, including the M3 MacBook Air, M3 MacBook Pro, M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, the latest AirPods Pro 2, and much more. We are even seeing deals on Apple Pencil, iMac, and accessories from Apple.
Our deal experts at 9to5Toys take care of all of that for you. The main Prime Day landing page will featuring a costly routing collection of massive price drops, so be sure to stay locked 9to5Toys and our social feeds for up to the minute details on the best Prime Day deals.
