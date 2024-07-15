macOS Sequoia public beta 1 now available with iPhone Mirroring

Today Apple has released the first public beta for macOS Sequoia, its latest major software version for the Mac. Among other upgrades, Sequoia adds the powerful new iPhone Mirroring feature.

Here’s how you can download the public beta of macOS Sequoia, and an overview of some of its best features.

Installing the macOS Sequoia public beta

Before attempting to install the macOS Sequoia public beta, you should make sure that your Mac supports the new update. Here is the compatible device list.

Joining the macOS Sequoia public beta requires enrolling your Apple Account in Apple’s public beta program via beta.apple.com.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions on your Mac:

Open the System Settings app Click ‘General’ then ‘Software Update’ Click the ‘Info’ button next to ‘Beta Updates’ Select the macOS Sequoia beta Your Mac will then automatically recognize macOS Sequoia as an available update

It is always a great idea to create a fresh backup for your Mac before installing a beta, that way you can easily downgrade as needed.

Beta software can present all kinds of bugs and performance issues, so install at your own risk.

Features in macOS Sequoia public beta 1

Many of the best macOS Sequoia features are carry-overs from this year’s packed iOS 18 release. However, the Mac also gets several useful upgrades that are exclusive to the platform.

Here is an overview of some of the features you’ll find in macOS Sequoia:

Are you downloading the macOS Sequoia public beta? Let us know in the comments.