 Skip to main content

macOS Sequoia public beta 1 now available with iPhone Mirroring

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 15 2024 - 1:19 pm PT
0 Comments
macOS Sequoia Public Beta

Today Apple has released the first public beta for macOS Sequoia, its latest major software version for the Mac. Among other upgrades, Sequoia adds the powerful new iPhone Mirroring feature.

Here’s how you can download the public beta of macOS Sequoia, and an overview of some of its best features.

Installing the macOS Sequoia public beta

Before attempting to install the macOS Sequoia public beta, you should make sure that your Mac supports the new update. Here is the compatible device list.

Joining the macOS Sequoia public beta requires enrolling your Apple Account in Apple’s public beta program via beta.apple.com.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions on your Mac:

  1. Open the System Settings app
  2. Click ‘General’ then ‘Software Update’
  3. Click the ‘Info’ button next to ‘Beta Updates’
  4. Select the macOS Sequoia beta
  5. Your Mac will then automatically recognize macOS Sequoia as an available update

It is always a great idea to create a fresh backup for your Mac before installing a beta, that way you can easily downgrade as needed.

Beta software can present all kinds of bugs and performance issues, so install at your own risk.

Features in macOS Sequoia public beta 1

Many of the best macOS Sequoia features are carry-overs from this year’s packed iOS 18 release. However, the Mac also gets several useful upgrades that are exclusive to the platform.

Here is an overview of some of the features you’ll find in macOS Sequoia:

Are you downloading the macOS Sequoia public beta? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications