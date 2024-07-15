Soon you’ll be able to control your iPad using Elgato’s Stream Deck

iPad users, there’s a new accessory coming soon that promises to unlock new possibilities for power users of Apple’s tablet.

Stream Deck support is coming to iPadOS later this year from Elgato, enabling you to control your iPad in a whole new way. Here’s how it’s going to work.

Stream Deck for iPad coming later this year

The iPad is one of the most versatile devices Apple sells. Thanks to a rich ecosystem of accessories, you can use the device as a tablet, a laptop, a notebook, TV screen, and more.

Rather than launching new Stream Deck hardware exclusively for iPad, Elgato has created a Stream Deck Kit that developers can use to build Stream Deck support into their existing iPad apps.

When Stream Deck support launches, you’ll be able to control iPad apps with the added utility of physical buttons and switches that are fully programmable by developers.

The project is currently in alpha, with plans for a public release later in 2024.

How will Stream Decks work with iPadOS?

Once iPad support officially launches later this year, users will need to download a Stream Deck Connect app to handle the setup process.

Per Elgato’s documentation:

The Elgato Stream Deck Connect app contains the driver which is needed to communicate with physical Stream Deck devices. Users download it from the Apple App Store, and are guided to activate the driver once within the iPadOS settings. Going forward, they then are all set for using their Stream Deck(s) with any iPadOS application that integrates the Elgato Stream Deck for iPad SDK.

As for physical setup, all you’ll need to do is plug a Stream Deck into the iPad’s USB-C port or a compatible USB-C hub.

Due to the unique limitations of iPadOS, Stream Decks won’t be able to perform an app’s actions while it’s in the background—like they can do in macOS. But when an app is in the foreground, it can provide a connected Stream Deck with a variety of actions that can be taken using the Stream Deck’s controls.

9to5Mac’s Take

Stream Decks are popular enough that they will hopefully gain wide adoption among the developer community, particularly for productivity apps on iPad. As someone who works full-time from my iPad Pro, I can’t wait to try this new integration.

Stream Deck models available for your iPad

Image Credit: Elgato Workshop YouTube Channel