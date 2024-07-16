FBI accessed locked phone of Trump shooter in just two days

A statement reveals that the FBI accessed the locked phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter at the Trump rally. There have been unconfirmed reports that the device was an iPhone, but the agency has not commented on this.

The FBI said on Sunday that attempts to access the phone had not been successful, but just one day later stated that it has now succeeded …

FBI wants to determine if Crooks had any help

The FBI said on Sunday that it appears Crooks acted alone, but it needs to determine whether he had any assistance in planning or carrying out the attack. Accessing his phone would clearly assist with this line of enquiry.

The FBI is investigating the shooting incident at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in one victim’s death and injuries to former President Trump and other spectators, as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. While the investigation to date indicates the shooter acted alone, the FBI continues to conduct logical investigative activity to determine if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack. At this time, there are no current public safety concerns. The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads. We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination.

The Verge reports that an initial attempt to access the phone by field agents failed.

In a call with reporters on Sunday, the bureau said field agents in Pennsylvania had tried and failed to break into Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone. The device was then sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI accessed locked phone

The agency stated yesterday that it has now succeeded in accessing it.

FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices.

Apple likely to be quietly relieved

While knowing that Apple’s security has been broken might not sound like good news for the company, had the agency failed it risked the iPhone maker being dragged back into another high-profile public battle with the FBI.

The FBI had demanded that Apple unlock an iPhone in the San Bernardino shooting case back in 2016, with the iPhone maker refusing, stating that it could not create a backdoor that could only be used by law enforcement. Any vulnerability the company created would subsequently be discovered an exploited by hackers. Two two sides fought a court battle over the issue.

The agency did eventually succeed in accessing the phone without Apple’s help, with the same thing happening in a subsequent case in Pensacola.

Photo: FBI