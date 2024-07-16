Aqara has built a reputation as a HomeKit leader with the company’s newest devices offering support for Apple’s advanced features like HomeKit Secure Video and home key. For Prime Day, Aqara is offering big discounts on devices like its Smart Lock, Video Doorbell, Camera Hub, and Presence Sensor. Head below to take advantage of up to 33% off.

Aqara is known for making smart home devices with sharp aesthetics and great functionality. The company is on the leading edge of supporting Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video, which allows you to use iCloud for encrypted video storage.

And it also delivers Apple home key support with its smart locks which means you can just tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock your home. If you’re looking to upgrade your HomeKit setup, these Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to get the most bang for your buck.

Aqara HomeKit Prime Day deals

The Aqara Smart Lock U50 goes beyond most of the competition with both HomeKit and home key support. The latter delivers the ability to simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock your door.

In addition to home key, Apple Home, and Siri support, you can use the keypad for access or even share temporary codes with others which even work offline.

Another feature that goes above and beyond other smart locks is an emergency USB-C port you can use to power the device if your batteries run out.

For most installations, no drilling is needed with the Smart Lock U50 working with both 2 3/8 and 2 3/4-inch backset depths.

Like the rest of Aqara’s smart home devices, you get compatibility with Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT, and more alongside HomeKit.

Don’t miss out on this low Prime Day pricing of the Smart Lock U50 at just $99.99 (33% off the regular $149.99).

While many smart doorbells charge a subscription fee to save footage, the Aqara Video Doorbell Camera G4 offers HomeKit Secure Video support. That means events are automatically saved and viewable right in the Home app.

This doorbell has a high-definition 1080p resolution, a 162-degree field of view, and infrared night vision.

The Video Doorbell G4 can be set up as a wired or wireless installation making it useful for any home. And in addition to HomeKit Secure Video, the G4 features support for Google Home, Alexa, microSD, and more.

The Video Doorbell G4 comes with an indoor chime repeater with a loud 95dB speaker. More advanced capabilities include customizable doorbell tones and the ability to change your voice through the speaker to protect your privacy.

The normal $119.99 price of this HomeKit Secure Video doorbell is a great value, but for Prime Day, you can grab the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 for just $89.99 (25% off).

Like the Video Doorbell G4, the Camera Hub G3 features HomeKit Secure Video compatibility. You get crystal clear image quality with a 2K resolution plus a local AI offers face, pet, and gesture recognition.

You get full coverage with 360-degree pan and tilt flexibility and the camera uses a 110-degree wide-angle lens.

The Camera Hub G3 also delivers dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz WiFi connectivity and a USB-C port with video out.

In case you don’t want to use HomeKit, the G3 also supports Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT, and more.

Regular pricing on the Camera Hub G3 is $109.99 but for Prime Day you can get this fantastic home camera for just $79.99 (27% off).

Looking to take advantage of HomeKit automation or up your home security? The Presence Sensor FP2 gives you the flexibility to do both.

The FP2 offers ultra-high precision that can simultaneously detect up to 5 people and trigger custom automations. And when mounted on the ceiling, this presence sensor features fall detection.

As compared to PIR motion sensors, the Presence Sensor FP2 uses zone positioning to offer a more consistent and reliable experience. Plus it even has filtering for small pets.

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is on sale for Prime Day at $57.99, a 31% discount from the regular $82.99 price.