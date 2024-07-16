Ubiquiti launches new Cloud Gateway Max

Ubiquiti has been on a tear in 2024, with new products and updates seemingly every week. Today, they’re announcing a new product: the Cloud Gateway Max. It’s a compact 2.5G Cloud Gateway designed for 30+ UniFi devices. It supports 300+ client support, 1.5 Gbps IPS routing, and selectable NVMe SSD storage for NVR and other UniFi applications up to 2 TB.

Key features of the Cloud Gateway Max

Imagine the Cloud Gateway Max as a compact version of the UniFi Dream Machine Pro but with even more features. It’s a step-up performance from Ubiquiti’s Cloud Gateway Ultra, which was quite popular after its release earlier this year.

Full UniFi Application Suite : It runs the complete suite of UniFi applications.

: It runs the complete suite of UniFi applications. Device Management : Capable of managing over 30 UniFi devices and 300+ clients.

: Capable of managing over 30 UniFi devices and 300+ clients. Protect Camera Capacity : 15x high-def cameras 8x 2K cameras 5x 4K cameras

: Networking Full 2.5-gigabit support. (1) 2.5 GbE RJ45 WAN port. (4) 2.5 GbE RJ45 LAN ports, with (1) port remappable to WAN.

Routing Performance : 1.5 Gbps IPS routing.

: 1.5 Gbps IPS routing. Storage : NVMe SSD Module Slot The launch model comes with a pre-installed 512 GB SSD module. Future store options include no storage, 1 TB, and 2 TB build.

:

The Cloud Gateway Max is designed for easy desktop placement right out of the box and comes with an optional Floating Mount accessory for wall mounting.

What makes this a great product

The Cloud Gateway Max delivers the complete UniFi experience from a very small form factor, including UniFi apps beyond Network, Protect, Access, Talk, and Connect. The capacity to manage over 30 UniFi devices and more than 300 clients ensures scalability for future site expansion. Its full 2.5 gigabit networking and 1.5 Gbps IPS routing performance provide robust and efficient connectivity.

While this would be a great product as only a network gateway, I think the secret sauce will be the other applications. Ubiquiti continues to invest in Protect, Access, Talk, and Connect, and their product lineups are in industries without as much innovation and options for SME-sized companies. This product will help SMEs experience the complete UniFi package.

It can be purchased from the Ubiquiti store.