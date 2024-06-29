Apple @ Work: Ubiquiti releases UniFi Protect v4.0 with a re-architected NVR Core Engine

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

I’ve written about Ubiquiti’s fantastic camera products in a few posts in recent months, but cameras are nothing without a backend system to manage and monitor them. Ubiquiti recently released UniFi Protect v4.0 with its re-architected NVR Core Engine.

What’s new in UniFi Protect 4.0?

The latest release of UniFi Protect, version 4.0, brings many new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and system performance. Here’s a quick look at what’s new:

New NVR Core Engine

UniFi Protect 4.0 adds Enhanced Encoding for improved live streaming and recording retention efficiency with the G4, G5, and AI cameras. Camera recording resolution can now be downscaled per camera to 2K or HD to free up storage capacity on your NVR.

Enhanced User Interface

UniFi Protect 4.0 introduces a refined and more intuitive user interface for monitoring your cameras. The updated design smoothes navigation and speeds up access to key features, ensuring users can manage their camera systems more easily. It also adds streamlined bulk video export for multiple cameras to your local device, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive.

Improved Motion Detection

This release includes significant improvements to motion detection algorithms. Enhanced accuracy and reduced false positives mean users can rely on more precise alerts and better security monitoring.

Advanced Playback Controls

With the new advanced playback controls, reviewing footage is now more efficient. Users can quickly navigate through recorded videos, making it easier to find and analyze specific events.

Customizable Notifications

The latest update allows for more customizable notification settings. Users can tailor alerts based on specific needs, ensuring they are only notified of the most relevant events, thereby reducing notification overload.

Performance Enhancements

Numerous performance enhancements have been implemented behind the scenes. These improvements ensure a more stable and responsive system, providing users with a reliable and efficient security solution.

Wrap up

Would I love for 100% of NVR data to be streamlined directly from a cloud platform like AWS? Absolutely, but the costs are staggering when you have dozens of cameras. Unifi Protect 4.0, in my opinion, is the best overall value with NVR and camera technology today—especially for small and mid-size deployments. For a free upgrade, Unifi Protect 4.0 is an amazing upgrade and sets the stage for a great path ahead for customers. When you can buy a 3-pack of cameras for $500 with no recurring fees, it’s hard to recommend something else as a place to start.

